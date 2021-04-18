Examining Earth Day's Jewish roots

April 22 will mark the 51st anniversary of the annual Earth Day celebration.
Rachel Carson’s New York Times bestseller “Silent Spring,” published in 1962, raised an awareness of our destruction of the Earth through the use of pesticides, and it raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health. The concerns of these past 59 years is ever more relevant today given global warming and the continued degradation of our natural resources, and nature in general.
So why is Earth Day relevant from a Jewish perspective? The Torah, from a historical perspective, reflects the experiences of the ancient Israelites, their neighbors, and the people that they encountered traveling through their lands. Indeed, beginning with the first chapters of Genesis there is a discussion of land, water, vegetation; land, air and sea animals; and the responsibility of preserving the Garden of Eden.
The ancient Israelites were dependent on a very fragile piece of land for their herds and their crops. Archaeologists have suggested that the nations of Judaea and Israel may be the first documented examples of a sustained society — that is a society that learned to live within the boundaries of its ecological limitations. Indeed this society can be traced over a period of 1,700 years from the Late Iron Age (12th century B.C.) to the Bronze Age (seventh century A.D.).
The Israelites would not have survived unless they developed effective agricultural practices to keep the formerly desert land fertile. In recognition of their success, ancient Israel is referred to as the Land of Milk and Honey. Milk representing grazing, milk-producing animals; and honey referring to the abundance of wildflowers and other vegetation supporting the honey-producing bees. Indeed while ancient Israel ended with the diaspora following the destruction of the Second Temple, modern Israel again re-created this Land of Milk and Honey out of the reclaimed desert beginning in 1948.
So in a nutshell, preserving the ecology, the environment, respecting nature, and preserving natural resources have been important values for the Jewish people since our formation as ancient nations. Earth Day is an important event for the Jewish people and hopefully, for all people.
