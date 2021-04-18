Examining Earth Day's Jewish roots

April 22 will mark the 51st anniversary of the annual Earth Day celebration.

Rachel Carson’s New York Times bestseller “Silent Spring,” published in 1962, raised an awareness of our destruction of the Earth through the use of pesticides, and it raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health. The concerns of these past 59 years is ever more relevant today given global warming and the continued degradation of our natural resources, and nature in general.

So why is Earth Day relevant from a Jewish perspective? The Torah, from a historical perspective, reflects the experiences of the ancient Israelites, their neighbors, and the people that they encountered traveling through their lands. Indeed, beginning with the first chapters of Genesis there is a discussion of land, water, vegetation; land, air and sea animals; and the responsibility of preserving the Garden of Eden.