A Baha’i Prayer

Thy name is my healing, O my God, and remembrance of thee is my remedy. Nearness to thee is my hope, and love for thee is my companion. Thy mercy to me is my healing and my succor in both this world and the world to come. Thou, verily, art the all-bountiful, the all-knowing, the all-wise. —Bahá’u’lláh

The purpose of the creation of man is the attainment of the supreme virtues of humanity through the descent of the heavenly bestowals. The purpose of man’s creation is, therefore, unity and harmony, not discord and separateness. — ‘Abdu’l-Bahá

We live in a time of rapid, often unsettling change, inspiring mixed feelings of dread, anxiety, anticipation and hope.

In the midst of this turbulence, the Baha’i Faith can be a haven. The optimistic teachings of the Baha’i faith answer essential questions about the human condition and the relationships that bind us together.

One Human Family

We believe God created us to be one human family. Together, we are all citizens and caretakers of one planet.

Every person comes into the world as a noble and beautiful creation of God. Our purpose in life is to draw closer to God by offering selfless service to those with whom we share the planet.

This core belief in oneness calls us to actively root out our prejudices and the systemic inequalities that divide people of different ethnic backgrounds, national origins, genders and social classes. bahai.us/beliefs/ — The Official Baha’i website for the United States.

