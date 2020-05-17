A test of faith

A favorite Biblical story is found in 1 Kings 18 and 19. There we read of how the Prophet Elijah confronts Ahab and Jezebel with a challenge that will prove the power of God over and against their idolatrous ways. After proving his point, Elijah fears for his life and runs off to hide in a cave. After a time, an angel comes and draws him out of the cave at which point he is gifted with a vision, 1 Kings 19:11-12:
“And lo, the Lord passed by. There was a great and mighty wind, splitting mountains and shattering rocks by the power of the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind. After the wind — an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake — fire; but the Lord was not in the fire. And after the fire — a soft murmuring sound (“Still Small Voice”).”
And it was in that “soft murmuring sound” (that “still small voice”) which Elijah heard rising up from the depth of his soul that he found God, the reason to leave the cave to further pursue his mission.
That story is so meaningful to me because it provides us with a powerful lesson regarding how we, in the midst of our own current challenge, can not only survive, but thrive.
As different as our situation might be, so is it the same. We need not look far to see how everything in which we believed and the manner in which we lived has been called into question. Like Elijah, we did what we had been told was right and good. We were not perfect, but we know that we tried our best. And this is what we get?
Well, “what we get” depends on whether we heed the lesson Elijah learned, the lesson that enabled him to carry on.
The lesson is that God is not out there in the sickness or the death or the uncertainty regarding whether life will ever be the same: Not in the wind or the earthquake or the fire. No! God is found in the efforts of the truck drivers and grocery store employees and the doctors and nurses and the police and the fire crews and the people who are quietly but purposefully enabling us to carry on with some semblance of hope for the future. God is found in the manner in which we are all, from the depths and silence of our own “caves,” beginning to listen to that still small voice within that is reminding us of what really is important in life, what we can/should do without, and enabling us to have our own “Elijah moment” so that we will be ready, when it is time, to further pursue our mission.
In Hebrew, there is a word that is sometimes translated as awe/faith and sometimes as fear. What is the difference? Fear is when we allow what is out there to consume us. Faith is when we listen to the still small voice within encouraging and empowering us to embrace what is out there and make it our own. Elijah had his “moment” because he had faith, and did what he knew he had to. Can we?
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Famous people who visited Tucson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!