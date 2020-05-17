A test of faith

The lesson is that God is not out there in the sickness or the death or the uncertainty regarding whether life will ever be the same: Not in the wind or the earthquake or the fire. No! God is found in the efforts of the truck drivers and grocery store employees and the doctors and nurses and the police and the fire crews and the people who are quietly but purposefully enabling us to carry on with some semblance of hope for the future. God is found in the manner in which we are all, from the depths and silence of our own “caves,” beginning to listen to that still small voice within that is reminding us of what really is important in life, what we can/should do without, and enabling us to have our own “Elijah moment” so that we will be ready, when it is time, to further pursue our mission.