An art exhibit on display in the Ward 6 community room honors the work of Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik’s mother.
Marian Kozachik, 92, died in January. She studied in Venice and got her Master’s of Art in fine arts from New York University.
The exhibit, on display through the end of March, is related to the common themes that exist among the world faith traditions.
Works include “Miraculous Conception,” which centers around Buddhist, Hindu, Chinese, Greek-Roman, Zoroaster and Christian faiths each having a version of conception through some higher-power intervention with the offspring having some godlike qualities.
The Ward 6 community room, 3202 E. First St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.