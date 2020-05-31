Being great for the greater good

And the truth about greatness in the spiritual path I follow, the way of Jesus, is this: God made us not to be greater than others, but greater for and with others.

The disciples of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark were concerned about their own greatness. We, too, might seek to be the greatest gymnasts or professors or health-care providers or plumbers or corporate officers or parents or activists or nation. But without the spirit’s power that heals, transforms, and brings justice, love, and light within us to the world, we often focus on being greater than others and can then do harm to others — which is not great at all.

Jesus reminded his disciples that we follow the one who leads us in the path of humility, the path of making room for the spirit who empowers true greatness in us. On this path, we live lives not greater than others, but greater for and with others, a greatness that does not raise me above you, but a greatness in which we raise up one another.

True greatness is not shoving others aside, sacrificing the marginalized, or making sure we have more than our neighbor. True greatness is living centered in the abundant love, justice, and hope of the divine so we can live as our best selves, our greatest selves, to bring more of the fullness of love, life, healing and justice for and with our neighbors.