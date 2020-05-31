Being great for the greater good

“Jesus asked his disciples, ‘What were you arguing about on the way?’ But they were silent, for on the way they had argued with one another who was the greatest” – Mark 9:33-34
This has been such a trying and confusing time as we deal with a deadly virus, the ease of spread, contradictory governmental directives, nonstop breaking news, and the ensuing fear that has gripped people.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
In addition, many are debating who is worth saving and who is worth sacrificing, which has multiplied the stress and challenge. Such assessment of human worth is not a new issue, as we are often jostling for position, competing against one another, and otherwise claiming or clamoring to be greater than someone else.
Have you ever been the greatest in some category? Thought you were? Wanted to be? Perhaps that desire comes from a drive to survive.
If we are perceived as having greater value, then we will more likely obtain plentiful resources and maybe have a longer life.
On the other hand, perhaps this nudge toward greatness is a drive to live the truth of who we really are.
In the Scriptures of my spiritual tradition, we are made in the image of God; we are the great and beautiful children of the creator of the cosmos. Perhaps something within us remembers this oft-buried reality and yearns to live into the greatness that God intends.
And the truth about greatness in the spiritual path I follow, the way of Jesus, is this: God made us not to be greater than others, but greater for and with others.
The disciples of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark were concerned about their own greatness. We, too, might seek to be the greatest gymnasts or professors or health-care providers or plumbers or corporate officers or parents or activists or nation. But without the spirit’s power that heals, transforms, and brings justice, love, and light within us to the world, we often focus on being greater than others and can then do harm to others — which is not great at all.
Jesus reminded his disciples that we follow the one who leads us in the path of humility, the path of making room for the spirit who empowers true greatness in us. On this path, we live lives not greater than others, but greater for and with others, a greatness that does not raise me above you, but a greatness in which we raise up one another.
True greatness is not shoving others aside, sacrificing the marginalized, or making sure we have more than our neighbor. True greatness is living centered in the abundant love, justice, and hope of the divine so we can live as our best selves, our greatest selves, to bring more of the fullness of love, life, healing and justice for and with our neighbors.
Tucson, I believe and pray that we can be truly great in this difficult time.
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Day two Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Floyd protests
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
Protest
Currently in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/hE9XRSaXZi— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
This is the AC Marriott in downtown Tucson. https://t.co/Q5cEpxzz2P pic.twitter.com/wh0Zr1k4LR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Protesters have broken the windows of a handful of businesses in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/VhB31HqKwE— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Police and DPS are not allowing any through traffic to downtown #Tucson right now. I’m holding it to the action. pic.twitter.com/wg9qEIvlgu— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Protest
Seen in downtown Tucson by @reporterEddie tonight: pic.twitter.com/eD3XRry8oC— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) May 30, 2020
Protest
I’m here in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/lUKICQXo5e— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
Protest
The scene at Broadway by the TCC. pic.twitter.com/e4KWg86NMt— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Protest
Current scene in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/0GsZyVzFtI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protest
Tucson Police Department just ordered a group of 100 protesters to disperse from Downtown. pic.twitter.com/IKOFqBSU6V— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Protest
Here’s more from the protest happening in Downtown Tucson. Protesters are still going after TPD declared an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/vmsaNANIzS— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Protest
Downtown still, a few hrs later. pic.twitter.com/oc1AX4X89p— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Protest
More from TPD headquarters pic.twitter.com/Cl1fBjxykN— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
Protest
May 30, 2020
Protest
Protest is on the corner of Church Ave. and Cushing St. @Tucson_Police has the West and South side of the intersection blocked. pic.twitter.com/Upqukc85l6— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!