Being martyrs in Jesus' name

“Martyrdom” — The Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul: Ezekiel 34:11-16; 2 Timothy 4:1-8; John. 21:15-19; Psalm 87
June 29 was the Feast Day of St. Peter and St. Paul, meaning we remembered their martyrdoms — their willingness to die for their beliefs.
But would you be willing to die for your beliefs? Or perhaps the better question is, would you be willing to die to your beliefs, and if so, which ones?
To die for absolute truth makes sense, but would you set aside strongly held perceptions in order to love?
Jesus tells us to take up our cross. Few of us are called to die a martyr’s death, but what about the death of long-held opinions in the form of a refusal to listen to those with differing understandings? For this is a death of sorts.
The willingness to set ourselves aside to see through another’s eyes, this is what Jesus did for us.
To selflessly love us, Jesus came and lived as one of us. The death that Jesus died for us was martyrdom, but the life that Jesus lived for us was also martyrdom.
As we are told in Philippians 2:6-8: Jesus, “who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited, but emptied himself … And being found in human form, he humbled himself …”
But can we humble ourselves to a political perspective or a social issue long enough to patiently understand? In the end, it may not, or even perhaps should not, change our perspectives, but it may and should change our hearts.
As Paul tells Timothy today about proclaiming truth: “convince, rebuke, and encourage, with the utmost patience in teaching.”
Our country needs utmost patience in teaching right now.
Our soldiers martyr themselves to preserve us from outside threats while we, in the safety they provide, create enemies within our own shores. As such, we squander the high cost of freedom by exerting our freedoms on one another. For what do we gain in being right if it tears down our fellow countrymen and women? As Paul says to us in Corinthians 8:1: “Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up.”
Paul is chastising the Corinthians for using their freedoms to harm those of weaker understandings. Paul does not mince words in saying: “So by your knowledge those weak believers for whom Christ died are destroyed.”
We destroy when we force-feed those we perceive to be weak in understanding. To the contrary, we must speak the truth in love.
In Ezekiel Chapter 34, we are told God seeks the weak not to destroy but to strengthen them and feed them with justice. And Jesus tells Peter not only to feed but also tend or care for the sheep, which Peter does at the expense of martyrdom.
As martyrs in Jesus, given we have “died and [our lives] are now hidden with Christ in God” (Col. 3:3), may we die not to truth but egocentric identities. For “greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13).
