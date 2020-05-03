Calm for unsettled minds

Many of us are experiencing unsettled minds as we confront the global pandemic, the self-isolation, and the loss of our ordinary routines and normal life. Fear and its close cousins — anxiety, loneliness, anger, boredom, abandonment, existential questioning — and our current situation is stirring up the mind.

So, what to do?

When seen from a different perspective, these experiences offer a unique opportunity: to transform these times into a deeper exploration of our lives, one that can open the door to real inner peace and happiness.

At Kadampa Meditation Center Arizona, we are offering online classes, guided meditations and prayer services, helping us to develop powerful insights taught by Buddha to enable us to transform fear and anxiety, open our hearts and deepen our connection to others.

Classes this month (Sundays, 10-11 a.m. and Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m.) include “Having Difficult Conversations,” “Why me? What is Karma?” and “A Buddhist Perspective on Death and Dying.” Classes are $10 or free with a $35 monthly pledge.

“Simply Meditate” sessions are 30-minute guided meditations, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. These are $5 or included in monthly pledge.