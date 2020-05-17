Counting the days

The Jewish practice of Counting the Omer (a grain offering taken to the Temple in Jerusalem) is mandated in the Torah. We are told to count seven times seven weeks, a total of 49 days. At the conclusion we celebrate the holiday of Shavuot, now celebrated as the day Torah was given at Sinai.

The odd thing about the daily count of the Omer is that we count up: “today is one day of the Omer … today is two days of the Omer, etc.” I always thought it would make more sense to count down, as we might before any important event: “today we have 49 days until … today we have 48 days until … etc.”

But this year I understand it differently.

We begin counting the Omer the day after Passover, the day after we leave Egypt. It’s a journey into the unknown, into uncharted territory physically, emotionally and spiritually. “One day in the wilderness … two days in the wilderness … when will we ever get there? ... three days in the wilderness …”