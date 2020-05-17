You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Counting the days

Counting the days

The Jewish practice of Counting the Omer (a grain offering taken to the Temple in Jerusalem) is mandated in the Torah. We are told to count seven times seven weeks, a total of 49 days. At the conclusion we celebrate the holiday of Shavuot, now celebrated as the day Torah was given at Sinai.

The odd thing about the daily count of the Omer is that we count up: “today is one day of the Omer … today is two days of the Omer, etc.” I always thought it would make more sense to count down, as we might before any important event: “today we have 49 days until … today we have 48 days until … etc.”

But this year I understand it differently.

We begin counting the Omer the day after Passover, the day after we leave Egypt. It’s a journey into the unknown, into uncharted territory physically, emotionally and spiritually. “One day in the wilderness … two days in the wilderness … when will we ever get there? ... three days in the wilderness …”

So it is with us, counting the time we have been in uncharted territory. The days and weeks accumulate, and like the first Hebrews leaving Egypt, we cannot yet see the end, we cannot see past the wilderness’ horizon. “51 days since things closed down, which are seven weeks and two days of isolation … 52 days since things closed down, which are seven weeks and three days …” See, that’s why the Omer is counted the way it is. It’s another way of marking our journey as we ask, “When will we ever get there?”

Rabbi Helen Cohn

Rabbi Helen Cohn

 Submitted

Meet the Rabbi

Rabbi Helen Cohn is the spiritual leader of Congregation M'kor Hayim ("Source of Life") in Tucson, Arizona.

Please share your spiritual thoughts

We would like to include your sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination please share your thoughts: sbbrown@tucson.com or call 807-8466.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home + Life + Health

Worry free living

In John 14:27, Jesus declared, “Peace I leave with you; My (perfect) peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let …

Moment of silence
Home + Life + Health

Moment of silence

  • Updated

When I was a kid, I remember many times in school or even at noisy high school football games where everyone was asked to take a moment of sil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News