COVID-19, a test and an opportunity
(all verses are from Quran, the Final Testament, Authorized English Version, translated by Rashad Khalifa, PhD)
God is running everything (39:62, 16:70). As concerns the coronavirus, it is still an ever-changing volatile situation. And while we don’t know the big picture, we know there’s a good reason for everything including illnesses or natural disasters (18:78-80). God is doing everything and we submit. And we ask God’s protection and help, knowing only He can and does protect us. [1:5] You alone we worship; You alone we ask for help.
[13:11] Shifts (of angels) take turns, staying with each one of you, they are in front of you and behind you. They stay with you, and guard you in accordance with GOD's commands. Thus, GOD does not change the condition of any people unless they themselves make the decision to change. If GOD wills any hardship for any people, no force can stop it. For they have none beside Him as Lord and Master.
As a test, it brings out the faith in people. Or the lack thereof. What do we do? What do we think? Do we find solace in prayer? Do we find solace in hand sanitizer? Who are we? How do we think of God and thank God?
As a test, one “function” of disasters is to remind people of God, to bring them back to thinking of God.
[6:42] We have sent (messengers) to communities before you, and we put them to the test through adversity and hardship, that they may implore. [6:43] If only they implored when our test afflicted them! Instead, their hearts were hardened, and the devil adorned their works in their eyes.
[30:41] Disasters have spread throughout the land and sea, because of what the people have committed. He thus lets them taste the consequences of some of their works, that they may return (to the right works).
In the end the test is just that: it shows people their own scores based on how they respond. They may not even realize it in this world, but it’s recorded. The solution to us seems simple. Worship God alone! But the system is that most people do not believe and we cannot guide anyone. We can invite, but that’s about it. God is telling us this so we don’t grieve or worry about people. It’s not that we shouldn’t try to invite people; just remember not to be attached to the outcome. It’s not us; it’s God.
[12:103] Most people, no matter what you do, will not believe. [12:104] You are not asking them for any money; you simply deliver this reminder for all the people. [12:105] So many proofs in the heavens and the earth are given to them, but they pass by them, heedlessly! [12:106] The majority of those who believe in GOD do not do so without committing idol worship.
[28:56] You cannot guide the ones you love. GOD is the only One who guides in accordance with His will, and in accordance with His knowledge of those who deserve the guidance.
So, for us, we just keep praying and think of God as much as we can. It’s what we should always do. Anything that happens, good or bad, should give us yet another reason to think of God and pray to God and thank God. God promises protection for those who submit, but we shouldn’t take things for granted because we all sin and make plenty of mistakes.
We can use this pandemic as an opportunity to be more steadfast, more righteous and to remember God more strongly.
[30:50] You shall appreciate GOD's continuous mercy, and how He revives the land that has been dead. He will just as certainly resurrect the dead. He is Omnipotent.
[2:45] You shall seek help through steadfastness and the Contact Prayers (Salat). This is difficult indeed, but not so for the reverent.
[57:21] Therefore, you shall race towards forgiveness from your Lord, and a Paradise whose width encompasses the heaven and the earth. It awaits those who believed in GOD and His messengers. Such is GOD's grace that He bestows upon whomever He wills. GOD is Possessor of Infinite Grace.
[57:22] Anything that happens on earth, or to you, has already been recorded, even before the creation. This is easy for GOD to do. [57:23] Thus, you should not grieve over anything you miss, nor be proud of anything He has bestowed upon you. GOD does not love those who are boastful, proud.
[11:115] You shall steadfastly persevere, for GOD never fails to recompense the righteous.
