Desert View baseball coach belled for mentorship, being role model

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Matt Garcia

Nominator: Claudia Valenzuela

Why: For his work as a coach and mentor. Garcia is the Desert View High School baseball coach. As a coach, he serves as a mentor and role model for many of the young athletes he coaches, Valenzuela wrote in her nomination letter. On the field, he demonstrates perseverance, dedication and passion. “Off the field, he teaches the young men he coaches about the importance of integrity, service and community,” she wrote. “Throughout his last two seasons as head coach, Coach Matt has enlisted the DVHS baseball team to serve their community by being active community members. The team participates in supporting local elementary schools during community events as well as helping organize and distribute food boxes on the weekend.” Valenzuela wrote that Garcia understands the importance of positive role models and strives to be that every single day. “His athletes know that coach is someone who will gladly offer support, guidance and even some firm redirection when needed — but out of love and care. Coach Matt loves baseball, but there is no doubt he loves his athletes more. He proudly serves as their ‘champion and advocate’ and their mentor,” she wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Coach Matt Garcia

