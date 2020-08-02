Digging deep to keep moving forward

Matthew 7:24-27
An early morning reflection to a colleague in Los Angeles, written after rising out of the haze of sleep:
Digging deep, I find, takes patience, trust, and a willingness to let go of my preconceived conclusions.
I believe that as we age we can all fall into certain patterns of life that help us to feel comfortable, this is very natural until there is something to disrupt the flow that we have become accustomed to. How we navigate the disruptions, I find, teaches us a lot about what we’ve built our lives upon, and invites us to ask the question, is my life set upon rock or sand?
If sand, when the storms come, everything shifts, moves and falls.
If rock, when the storms come, which they will, we are able to navigate them because we have things that we can hold fast to which give us sobriety, clarity, and the healthy humility to move into whatever direction we need to in order to be healthy — even if it’s checking our egos in a healthy and non-violent way — so that we can see clearly.
This is why God, my faith, my family, those precious friends and loved ones, the Dominicans, and the lessons of my life thus far are so useful. They continue to remind me of who I am, really, and what is of true value. This remains a heartbeat that keeps me listening to the whispers of God in all seasons of life.
These are some of my reflections, and not answers.
Keep breathing steadily each day, create space for quiet and to be with God.
Breathe in and through the ups and downs asking the question “On what am I building my house? Rock or sand?” God will be with you.
Try not to be addicted to immediate solutions, (even though it’s hard not to be) but rather on the promise of God to be with you.
Don’t be afraid to keep doing the work, to be healthy in your whole self.
All of these things, I continue to discover, help in the work of healing, changing, growing and flourishing.
My prayers remain.
