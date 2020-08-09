“Let your ‘yes’ mean ‘yes’ and your ‘no’ mean ‘no.’” Matthew 5:37.
These powerful words are very important. Do we know what we’re saying? Do we mean or own what we’re saying?
Every day our lives are filled with questions and choices that we have to make. Some are small things, like shorts or jeans today? Others are big things, like “Do I really want to propose to this person, join religious life, or aggressively deal with this bad habit in my life that’s really causing a lot of problems for myself and others?”
Daily questions and choices confront us, and invite us to ask deeper questions — what do I believe, what are my values, what’s really worth giving my life to or for?
In today’s Gospel, Jesus states,“I have not come to abolish the law and the prophets, but to ‘really’ fulfill them.” Matthew 5:17. He has come as the union of the divine and human to show us how to not only know the “Law and Prophets” (intellectually) but, to actually receive the greatest commandment which their message is based on — “to love the Lord you God, with our whole heart, mind, and soul. And, to love our neighbor, and yourself this way, as well.” Matthew 22: 36-39.
This is why in Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus clarifies, “You have heard it said, But, I say.” Matthew 5:38. He want us to really know God’s commandments, and to be formed in the charity from which they flow. This is what creates the light that never dims and salt that never loses its taste.
May we allow God’s blessing to live in us fully, may it be an encounter that transforms us through the living Christ who is the saving “Truth and Love of God” (from our mission statement at the St. Thomas More Newman Center).
Amen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!