Easter continues to call us to believe

The Easter season will conclude with Pentecost, 50 days after Easter. This Gospel reading is from John 14:1-12, which begins with Jesus saying to his disciples, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me.”

It is always amazing to me to see how the Holy Spirit lives and works among us.

When Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit to his followers after his death, he was assuring them of an ongoing, living presence that would continue to be and do everything Jesus was and did while walking the earth. And sure enough! Just when we need it, the Gospel proclaims, “Do not let your hearts be troubled.” This appropriateness: a coincidence? I don’t think so.

God has known from the beginning where we would be today, what we would need, what we would feel, how we would struggle.

As this Gospel passage continues, Jesus says, “I am the way and the truth and the life.”