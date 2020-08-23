 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Encouraging words build others up

Encouraging words build others up

1 Thessalonians 5:11 reads, “Therefore, keep encouraging one another and building one another up, just as you are in fact doing.”

We all need to be built up and encouraged during these unprecedented times we find ourselves in. How is this done?

Have we been made aware of a need someone has that is in our means to help with? It could be as simple as a picking up a prescription for an elderly one. This might seem small to us but quite an obstacle for one who cannot drive anymore. Imagine how much this would encourage and help someone out.

With so much discouraging news around us, why not make it a goal to share an uplifting scriptural thought? Were you encouraged by a scripture in your daily Bible reading? Share it with someone the next time you talk. Might we reach out to ones who are shy? We will not only encourage them but get to know someone new.

Expressing concern for others, giving genuine commendation about their positive qualities and abilities, and reassuring them that God cares for and loves them can have a healing affect on ones afflicted. Psalms 37:18.

By looking for simple ways to help others and building one another up with uplifting conversation we will bring joy to ourselves, others and God and we will also become fellow workers with God. 1 Corinthians 3:9.

Meet Sara

Sara Brown has worked at the Arizona Daily Star for six years as a news assistant and, now, opinions coordinator. Brown prides herself in putting God first in her life and makes it a priority to read the Bible daily. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

9 states' Covid-19 case counts trending up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News