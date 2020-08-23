Encouraging words build others up

1 Thessalonians 5:11 reads, “Therefore, keep encouraging one another and building one another up, just as you are in fact doing.”
We all need to be built up and encouraged during these unprecedented times we find ourselves in. How is this done?
Have we been made aware of a need someone has that is in our means to help with? It could be as simple as a picking up a prescription for an elderly one. This might seem small to us but quite an obstacle for one who cannot drive anymore. Imagine how much this would encourage and help someone out.
With so much discouraging news around us, why not make it a goal to share an uplifting scriptural thought? Were you encouraged by a scripture in your daily Bible reading? Share it with someone the next time you talk. Might we reach out to ones who are shy? We will not only encourage them but get to know someone new.
Expressing concern for others, giving genuine commendation about their positive qualities and abilities, and reassuring them that God cares for and loves them can have a healing affect on ones afflicted. Psalms 37:18.
By looking for simple ways to help others and building one another up with uplifting conversation we will bring joy to ourselves, others and God and we will also become fellow workers with God. 1 Corinthians 3:9.
