Feed your faith to starve your fear

Jud Wilhite, a pastor in Las Vegas during the mass shooting in 2017, said recently that in a storm we have to intentionally feed our faith to starve our fear.

Fear will not just disappear on its own. Rather we have to proactively feed our faith so that our faith can drive out the fear.

How do we feed our faith in times of social isolation? We can’t go to church, but church has come to us. Most churches are now live streaming on Sundays and there are tons of great videos on YouTube and more. Listen to good podcasts about faith.

Now is an opportunity to up your time in Bible reading. There’s no better way to feed your faith. Don’t wait for your pastor or priest to read it to you. Start in the Psalms. More than ever, you have time to read inspirational books related to faith.

Finally, be intentional about making time to practice gratitude. Every day I take time to sit in what I call my ‘gratitude chair’ out in my backyard. Daily I sit there to reflect on all the good that God has provided in my life in the midst of the storm of loss and disruption. It’s amazing what this one simple thing does every day to drive out fear.