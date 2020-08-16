Finding peace in a troubled world

Right now, many people are looking for peace. Tucsonans have been looking for peace more this year than ever before. The great provision for all of us is that Jesus told us exactly where we can have that peace — through Jesus himself.
John 14:27 says, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Jesus was nearing the end of his ministry when He was speaking to three of his followers. Jesus was stated as saying: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you …” The world was frantic and chaotic during his lifetime as well.
The only way we can have peace in this world is if we accept and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Will we still face problems? Absolutely.
Having peace does not mean all of our problems will go away. Having peace comes from an understanding of tranquility or calmness through a problem or situation.
The individual will not be looking at depression (fatigue, weight loss/gain, loss of interest) or a certain event to define them. Christ defines you once you have accepted and believed in him.
The individual understands who his peace is coming from. The world will not be able to give true peace. All of the material items on this earth are temporal. The “peace” this world may give you, will last for a moment. The peace that Jesus Christ gives you lasts forever.
As people in a COVID-19 infected society, it is very difficult to focus on the good aspects of life when everything seems to be falling apart.
There are many giants trying to knock us down and keep us down in this world today. If we as human beings, keep focusing on these giants, we will never get up to defeat them. Again, if we focus on God then the giants will be defeated. God is bigger than any problem we may face today.
Give God the burdens your heart carries. Peter, a follower of Christ, wrote this in 1 Peter 5:7, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
Anytime we try to fix our problems, our circumstances, or our life on our own, our efforts will never be good enough. Jesus is the ultimate comforter. Look at what He said in John 14:18, “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.”
This decision to believe and accept is of vital importance.
The Bible has all the answers you are looking for. Stop searching for this peace you want. The peace you need is found in a relationship with Jesus Christ.
