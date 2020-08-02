How can you help fix the wrongs in our world?
How can you make a difference?
We have so many feelings whirling around in our hearts right now. We want to do something to stop the injustices in our society, but we need to keep in mind what the Bible says.
“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.” — 1 John 4:7
Love is not a feeling. Love is a choice to choose someone else’s needs before your own. Life does not always make it easy to love, especially when we are hurting, but that is what Jesus wants us to do. Jesus experienced incomprehensible pain in His life, but through it all, He showed us the greatest example of love. He chose to give us hope, even though He had to pay the price.
“Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.” — 1 John 4:10
Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Jesus wants you to demonstrate this love by “living peaceably with all men.” Romans 12:18
How do you make a real difference?
The greatest difference you can make in your city is by influencing the people you know. Helping them to understand who they are, where they came from, and how Jesus loves them! Proverbs says:
“Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: teach a just man, and he will increase in learning.” — Proverbs 9:9
The greatest missionary in history was the Apostle Paul, and he influenced the known world from Gaul to Greece with the message of Jesus and the love that Jesus has for each and every person. Even though he taught thousands of people, he chose to individually invest into a young man named Timothy. Timothy went on to be the leader in the church of Ephesus because Paul invested time into his life.
Whose life can you make a difference in today by investing your time into and choosing their benefit over yours?
