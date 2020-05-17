How to be the greatest

The disciples of Jesus in the Gospel of Mark were concerned about their own greatness. We, too, might seek to be the greatest gymnasts or professors or health-care providers or plumbers or corporate officers or parents or activists or nation. But without the Spirit’s power that heals, transforms, and brings justice, love, and light within us to the world, we often focus on being greater than others and can then do harm to others – which is not great at all. Jesus reminded his disciples that we follow the one who leads us in the path of humility, the path of making room for the Spirit who empowers true greatness in us. On this path, we live lives not greater than others, but greater for and with others, a greatness that does not raise me above you, but a greatness in which we raise up one another.