Keeping the Faith

Finding Joy in Trials
James 1: 2-3 “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.”
For many years, I didn’t understand this verse. How is it that you can have JOY in a trial? Whoopee… I lost my job…my spouse has cancer…my child is addicted to drugs. I didn’t see how you could consider it joy while experiencing life’s trials.
So what is this JOY the scripture says we are to have in a trial and how do we find it during difficult times?
When life is moving along effortlessly and we don’t have trials, challenges, or make mistakes, we don’t seem to learn much or grow.
We are most comfortable when the waves of life are calm and all is going well. We enjoy times of blessings, as we should. But during the smooth sailing, we tend not to seek God as much since “all is under control”.
However, during life’s trials, while engulfed in feelings of hopelessness, we are most driven to seek God. God has a way of getting our attention. We realize we need Him in our lives to guide and provide. When we don’t have an answer and we can’t fix the problem…we learn that God can and will if we seek Him and trust Him.
Therefore, the JOY is not in the difficult situation itself…the JOY comes from knowing that God loves us and it is He that will guide us through it. The joy is found in getting to see God work in our lives. In our darkest moments, where we see no way of escape, where we don’t have an answer, where we are hopeless on our own…God is always faithful to get us through the trial if we look to Him. It is exciting to get to see God work in our life and that’s where the JOY is found.
The more we get to see God work and deliver us through our trials, the more our faith grows and the easier it becomes to trust Him for our next trial. The testing of our faith produces endurance.
Romans 8:28 says, “all things work together for good to those who love the Lord...” Through the trials, God grows not just our faith but our character as well. Trials mold us into better, stronger, and more compassionate people. We can use our experience to help encourage, teach, and support others, as they pass through their trial. We can make a positive difference to those around us who are struggling. That’s the added blessing of a trial.
I always find it rewarding when our Gospel Rescue Mission recovery program graduates want to work in professions such as social work, counseling or recovery support. These are men and women who have faced many traumatic situations such as child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, mental illness, and substance use disorder. And now after passing through their trials and experiencing the joy in seeing God move in their life, they want to help others find that too.
— Roy Tullgren. Pastor Roy Tullgren has lived in Tucson since 1964. His involvement with Gospel Rescue Mission began in 1986, when he was elected to its Board of Directors. From December 2000 until June 2019, Roy served as the Executive Director and Pastor of Gospel Rescue Mission. He is currently in the position of Pastor of Donor and Church Engagement at the Mission. Roy has been involved in non-profit agency management in Tucson since 1976. He serves on multiple local boards, coalitions, and commissions as well as two national non-profit boards.
Coronavirus is not like the plagues of Egypt
Today is the first of Nisan (written March 25) reminding us that Passover is just two weeks away. There has been talk online that, on Passover night, many will refer to COVID-19 as a plague equivalent to the ten disasters God inflicted on Egypt, including swarms of locusts, hordes of frogs, a scourge of boils, pestilence of livestock, and the death of firstborn sons. Might I suggest we not do that.
This Coronavirus is an epidemic disease, and now, a pandemic because it has spread around the world. And, like a plague, it is causing widespread affliction, as well as pain, loss, and distress. So, shall we liken it to the biblical plagues of our ancestors? I should say not.
You see, when the Coronavirus is under control across the world, society will begin to recover. There was no recovery after the first, second, third, or tenth plague of Egypt. There was one disaster followed by the next. Do you know how else this disease is different from those we witnessed in ancient Egypt? In a sudden moment God brought forth a plague, and in another, God ended it. The afflictions did not grow exponentially, locusts covered the fields instantly, pestilence of livestock occurred instantaneously, and all of the first born died in a single night. Do you know the main reason that in our time of crisis and uncertainty we should not compare COVID-19 to a biblical plague on Passover? Because all of us have the power to help those in our neighborhoods who need our help.
During the plagues in Egypt, no one helped their neighbor. Not a soul reached out to help a friend. Everyone turned inward to protect themselves. By the way, this has been true of every plague and pandemic in human history. During the Black Death (1331-1353), where 75-200 million died, they turned on the Jews. The smallpox epidemic in the 1780s killed the Plains and Pueblo Indians. The Spanish Flu (1918-1920, killing 17-100 million). The list goes on. No one helped anyone but themselves. But today is different.
Our communities are doing more than that to combat the disease in ways other than “social distancing.” We are attempting to cure the result of this disease, which has brought on loneliness, isolation, and quarantine by practicing “Distant Socializing.” Through Zoom, Facebook Live, and phone calls, delivering groceries, rabbis and volunteers are bringing Jewish learning and company into people’s homes. You can do this too!
Passover is our springtime festival when young animals are born, and the grain harvest begins with the cutting of the barley. Its foundational message is to remind us of a moment of our history with its liberation from oppression. The convergence of spring and the breaking of the shackles of slavery combined with vegetative life breaking through from the formally icy ground reminds us that our freedom is not easy. And so, we are reminded, “those who sow in tears will reap in joy.” At our Seder tables we will raise the parsley out of the salt water of our tears. This crisis, though no plague, brings us to tears. Let us raise others as we raise the parsley and give everyone their taste of freedom this Passover.
— Rabbi Thomas Louchheim. Rabbi Louchheim is the rabbi of Congregation Or Chadash in Tucson, Arizona.
Nine things Coronavirus has taught us (so far)
The COVID-19 virus that began as a localized outbreak in central China has quickly become a global pandemic. It has brought the world to a standstill and redefined "normal" life.
Rabbi Yisroel Baal Shem Tov, the founder of Chassidism, taught that every occurrence in the universe, even a negative occurrence, can and should provide us with productive lessons.
As we continue to follow health guidelines and pray for the recovery of those infected, here are some encouraging things we’ve learned from this global pandemic:
1. Our shared humanity: The virus is blind to cultural and ideological differences. It has infected and affected people of all races, religions, and ages. In many ways, the world has become more united, sharing the same vulnerability. Our sages (Mishnah Rosh Hashanah 1:2) say that this actually happens once a year on Rosh Hashanah, when "all the people of the world" pass before God in judgment. It reminds us that despite our differences, we are one humanity under God.
2. The power of caring: While the nature of this new disease is still being examined by scientists, it is thought to spread mainly by person-to-person contact. We must not forget that love also spreads person-to-person (even at six feet apart). King Solomon spoke of the significance each of us can have to one another. "As in water, face answers to face, so is the heart of a man to a man." (Proverbs 27:19).
3. Finding comfort in prayer: Efforts to halt the spread of the disease have cast us into uncharted waters. Newly imposed restrictions, economic devastation, and the fear of being infected have left us anxious and uncertain. But, as Swiss philosopher Henri Frederic Amiel put it, "Uncertainty is the refuge of hope." In prayer, we have the ability to connect to the Supreme Being in Whom we find comfort and solace, and strengthen our hope and resolve. Prayer reaffirms that the Creator is present, all-seeing and cares for each of us.
4. Valuing freedom: Being restricted and isolated presents its set of challenges, but it also reminds us of the gift of freedom. In fact, on the festival of Passover we are instructed that, "In each and every generation, a person is obligated to see himself as if he left Egypt" (Mishnah Pesachim 10:5). Freedom as a state of mind is to be pursued regularly and in every circumstance we are in.
5. Not being wasteful: As fear has taken its toll, many people have flocked to stores and emptied shelves into their shopping carts. That fear is also a wonderful reminder to appreciate the food we have and constrain waste so that we — and those who live in the world around us — have resources for another day. Jewish law teaches the biblical instruction, "You shall not destroy" (Deuteronomy 20:19). This proscription applies to food as well. If there's something left over, we try to re-purpose it.
6. Prioritizing essentials: Amazon announced that it will prioritize delivering "essential" household items because of high demand. Regardless of how you define essential, the outbreak has led us to reevaluate our priorities. Way before bestselling author Stephen Covey made the idea famous, Moses told livestock owners (Rashi on Numbers 32:16:1), "Make the main thing the main thing and what is secondary - secondary."
7. Focusing inward: With many of us stuck at home (alone or with loved ones), we have temporarily lost the identities we assume in the outside world. We don't have the commute or the office to define the pattern of our day. The pandemic has given us space and time to connect with who we are. On the Jewish day of rest, Shabbat, we unplug and focus on ourselves and those we care about. During this pandemic, we do more of that during the week as well.
8. The sanctity of life: The doors to our synagogues have been kept open against forces of antisemitism and through many challenges. Now, those doors are closed to save lives. The Torah instructs, "You shall keep My statutes and My ordinances, which a person shall do and live by them" (Leviticus 18:5). Rabbi Shimon ben Menasya interprets this mandate as follows: "In all circumstances, one must take care not to die as a result of fulfilling the mitzvot." (Talmud Yoma 85b). The sanctity of life is paramount.
9. And the preciousness of every moment: The heartbreaking growing death toll of the virus reminds us of our mortality. As King David said (Psalms 144:4), "Man is like a breath; his days are like a passing shadow." Just as the shadow quickly fades, so do our lives. We are reminded to cherish our moments and to experience and infuse them with meaning and purpose.
— Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin. Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin is the outreach director at Chabad Tucson, a local Jewish organization that provides educational, humanitarian and social services.
