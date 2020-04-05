Keeping the Faith

— Roy Tullgren. Pastor Roy Tullgren has lived in Tucson since 1964. His involvement with Gospel Rescue Mission began in 1986, when he was elected to its Board of Directors. From December 2000 until June 2019, Roy served as the Executive Director and Pastor of Gospel Rescue Mission. He is currently in the position of Pastor of Donor and Church Engagement at the Mission. Roy has been involved in non-profit agency management in Tucson since 1976. He serves on multiple local boards, coalitions, and commissions as well as two national non-profit boards.

Coronavirus is not like the plagues of Egypt

Today is the first of Nisan (written March 25) reminding us that Passover is just two weeks away. There has been talk online that, on Passover night, many will refer to COVID-19 as a plague equivalent to the ten disasters God inflicted on Egypt, including swarms of locusts, hordes of frogs, a scourge of boils, pestilence of livestock, and the death of firstborn sons. Might I suggest we not do that.

This Coronavirus is an epidemic disease, and now, a pandemic because it has spread around the world. And, like a plague, it is causing widespread affliction, as well as pain, loss, and distress. So, shall we liken it to the biblical plagues of our ancestors? I should say not.