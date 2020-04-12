Keeping the Faith

Do Not Be Afraid

I was a junior in high school when Pope St. John Paul II was elected. When he emerged on that massive balcony to bless the world, the first words he spoke were “do not be afraid.” At the time I knew little of the significance of those words and found them odd for the occasion. With the passing of years I have grown to appreciate them all the more.

In Scripture, fear takes us where we don’t want to go, while courage casts out all fear and allows us to live as children of God. Consider a few of what I believe are many examples from Scripture. After Adam has eaten of the apple he hides from God in fear, the God who breathed his own spirit into him! The opening of the New Testament mirrors this. Wise men from the East come to King Herod to learn where the newborn king can be found. For fear of losing his throne, Herod orders the death of all the newborn children. If we consider the apostles, the night before Jesus’ death, Peter is warming his hands at a fire when a servant recognizes him. From fear, Peter denies Jesus three times. But note the difference with Joseph and Mary. When visited by angels at the time of Mary’s miraculous pregnancy, each time the angels begins the message with “do not be afraid.”