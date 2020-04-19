Keeping the Faith

It’s not a surprise to many when we read about how pollution has been a real problem over the last several decades. What might surprise us, however, are some of the current headlines regarding pollution during the COVID-19 outbreak. A quick Google search will reveal headlines such as, “Venice canals are crystal clear after coronavirus lockdown in Italy” or “Coronavirus restrictions, rain improve LA area air quality.” Now, right now we shouldn’t travel to Italy, or even LA, to confirm these claims with our own eyes. These prolific headlines, however, have made me wonder what pollution might dissipate in our own lives as a result of the coronavirus?

The recommended social distancing has forced many of us to change our routines, move our offices to our homes, and even begin to ration our family stash of toilet paper. Going to the grocery store feels more like a supply run than a shopping trip. At first glance this break in the norm might seem like a huge inconvenience, but what if this is exactly what God wants for us? What if this is God’s way of removing the pollutants that have slowly crept into our lives, changing us, and restoring the balance of faith, family, and profession? Instead of seeing this as an annoyance, what if we saw it as a gift from God? What if we saw this as an opportunity to reprioritize, slow down, and restore a healthy pace to life? What if we saw this as an excuse to spend quality time with our kids and a chance to rekindle the relationship with our spouse? What if we took this moment to bring our questions about God into the light, to join others with the same questions online for a church service, and spend some time seeking to get to know the Creator of the world? Embracing the One who loved us so much that He sent His only Son to die on a cross so that we could have life and have it abundantly (John 10:10).