Keeping the Faith

He is the host of the "Too Jewish Radio Show with Rabbi Sam Cohon and Friends," on KVOI AM 1030, 9 a.m. Sundays.

Allow challenges to make us better not bitter

Adversity and challenges come to us all. Sometimes they are the result of the unfortunate acts of others, other times they come because of our own mistakes. Often they are due to the unavoidable circumstances that are simply part of our mortal existence. It may often seem as if our challenges are perfectly packaged for our circumstances to stretch and mold us.

These challenges affect us all differently. Many are strengthened and empowered by adversity, rising to the challenge by developing their latent skills and abilities. Others are humbled and learn compassion, charity, and empathy for others who have their own challenges and failings (2 Corinthians 1:4). Still others become hardened and embittered, seemingly outraged at the unfairness of life, or angry at God for allowing the challenges to come.

How can we use the inevitable challenges in life to make us better and not bitter? By consciously choosing to be optimistic, developing a “survivor” mentality, striving to develop God-like characteristics, and by turning our hearts to Him.