Lend your voice to calm and console

“Mama! Mama!” the elderly hospice patient cried out. The patient’s adult daughter and granddaughter sat by her side, visibly distraught because they could not calm or console her. Even my therapeutic harp music was having no effect. I put the harp aside, placed my hand gently on the patient’s heart, and gently intoned as a mother would for her infant child, “Mama’s here. Mama’s here.” She quieted, then sighed.
Her daughter said to me, “Oh, that was so amazing what you just did.” I said in response, “You can do this for your mother.” The granddaughter laughed. “Mom, you can’t carry a tune in a bucket.” I kept my eyes locked on the eyes of the daughter, and repeated, “You can do this for your mother.”
The next morning, when I entered the patient’s room, her daughter was beaming. “I consoled Mom during the night.”
Many of us are living these days in an environment of anxiety, uncertainty, fear and sadness. Many people are out of work. Others are toiling selflessly on the front lines of health care (doctors, nurses, first responders, food service staff, aides, caretakers, janitors and the families of those confined to home). Others continue to work to assure us there is still a modicum of normalcy in our lives (delivering our mail and newspapers, serving us in grocery stores and pharmacies, assuring us of police and fire protection, reaching out to us from our places of worship via social media).
In these anxious days, from the depths of our heart, we may cry out, “Mama!” or “Dada!” And certainly “Abba, God!” We yearn to hear a comforting voice. Faith tells us that we can. We can go to a still and quiet place inside ourselves. And listen. And hear, “I am here.”
The TV admen say, “But wait! There is more!” There is. Each of us has a voice. Despite social distancing and orders to stay home or shelter in place, each of us can speak, sing, shout or write words of encouragement, gratitude, hope, love. We can greet a neighbor across the driveway. We can express gratitude to our grocery store and pharmacy clerks. We can call out a thank you to our mail or newspaper delivery folks. We can write a note to a doctor, therapist, caregiver. We can phone people we haven’t talked to in forever just to say, “I’m thinking of you.” We can listen to family members, friends and strangers alike, hear their anxiety, and say, “I care. I will hold you close to my heart.”
Each of us has a voice. Find your voice. Lift your voice. You can do it. The world right now needs your voice.
