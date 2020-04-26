Lend your voice to calm and console

In these anxious days, from the depths of our heart, we may cry out, “Mama!” or “Dada!” And certainly “Abba, God!” We yearn to hear a comforting voice. Faith tells us that we can. We can go to a still and quiet place inside ourselves. And listen. And hear, “I am here.”

The TV admen say, “But wait! There is more!” There is. Each of us has a voice. Despite social distancing and orders to stay home or shelter in place, each of us can speak, sing, shout or write words of encouragement, gratitude, hope, love. We can greet a neighbor across the driveway. We can express gratitude to our grocery store and pharmacy clerks. We can call out a thank you to our mail or newspaper delivery folks. We can write a note to a doctor, therapist, caregiver. We can phone people we haven’t talked to in forever just to say, “I’m thinking of you.” We can listen to family members, friends and strangers alike, hear their anxiety, and say, “I care. I will hold you close to my heart.”