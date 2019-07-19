TCC host "Love Never Fails" global convention of Jehovah's Witnesses
One of the largest conventions in 2019, spanning six continents, over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages is coming to Tucson. July 26-28, and Aug. 2-5 with a projected attendance of 17,000 over those weekends. The public is welcome, free of charge and will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds and how Bible principles can help people in practical ways. These conventions in Tucson will be in Spanish. TCC: 260 S. Church Ave. Visit jw.org for more information, full program and times for this convention.