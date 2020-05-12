Moment of silence

When I was a kid I remember many times in school or even at noisy high school football games where everyone was asked to take a moment of silence in honor of someone or something. There is an understanding that silence holds in its absence a holy potentiality. In our Gospel reading today, John 14:1-14, the Word of God is about to go silent. We catch the disciples in anticipatory grief. Just a few chapters later, Jesus is among the disciples no more, at least not in the way they would have expected or hoped.

Everything he said that was recorded has now been published more than any other book in the world, but perhaps the disciples are preparing themselves for the deafening silence that comes with Jesus’ descent among the dead. In the Gospel of John, written perhaps around 90 AD, we have the inspired collection of the early Christians remembering, retelling, and collating our Lord’s final words. This section is part of what is called the farewell discourse. Jesus is like a patriarch or matriarch giving his final words of wisdom, fitting the last bits of truth that he can muster into his limited time remaining. There are no wasted words in times like these. He reminds the followers of what they need to know.