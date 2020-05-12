Moment of silence
When I was a kid I remember many times in school or even at noisy high school football games where everyone was asked to take a moment of silence in honor of someone or something. There is an understanding that silence holds in its absence a holy potentiality. In our Gospel reading today, John 14:1-14, the Word of God is about to go silent. We catch the disciples in anticipatory grief. Just a few chapters later, Jesus is among the disciples no more, at least not in the way they would have expected or hoped.
Everything he said that was recorded has now been published more than any other book in the world, but perhaps the disciples are preparing themselves for the deafening silence that comes with Jesus’ descent among the dead. In the Gospel of John, written perhaps around 90 AD, we have the inspired collection of the early Christians remembering, retelling, and collating our Lord’s final words. This section is part of what is called the farewell discourse. Jesus is like a patriarch or matriarch giving his final words of wisdom, fitting the last bits of truth that he can muster into his limited time remaining. There are no wasted words in times like these. He reminds the followers of what they need to know.
When the inevitable absence and silence comes, the disciples discover the truth of what he has left them. What can we glean with the disciples in this time? What can we hear in the silence? What kind of spaciousness are we being invited into with the God who bids us “abide in me, abide in my love?” Even when there is exterior quiet we could all stand some spaciousness and quietness of the soul.
Some intentional silence is a part of a growing spiritual life, along with reflection, and prayer, and love of God and neighbor. We hear of Jesus himself going away with haste to pray and commune with his Father — if his prayers required some spaciousness, ours probably do, too. Relaxing into the the spaciousness and silence where we can pray in silence is pretty nervous-making and requires a building up of practice, and it always helps to have a little inspiration. One of my funniest and oldest church friends recently exclaimed “I’m just out here trying to grow my soul!” I thought it was so sweet, and so her. I later learned that she was quoting a wise woman, Grace Lee Boggs, who believed that each new struggle made way for new ways of being that go beyond the practical and require communal and spiritual commitment.
When we follow the Way, the Truth, and the Life, with our mind, body, and soul, what will he lead us into? As we seek to follow him, the silence the disciples knew can be a place to grow our souls. Jesus’ farewell discourse introduces the Holy Spirit, the Advocate, who continues to bid us to follow him, ensuring that the disciples would know their souls grown for the world.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!