Moses’ face mask and when to take yours off

Lately we have been playing the “what do you really look like under your face mask” game. It’s become a fun challenge for me when I dare to go out in public.

“Is she smiling? Is he upset? Can others tell I’m smiling at them?” And here’s a good one: “How can I encourage someone else if they can’t see my face?”

In the Book of Exodus we read a wonderful story of how Moses had to fashion for himself a face mask, and here’s why:

“When Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the two tablets of the covenant law in his hands, he was not aware that his face was radiant because he had spoken with the Lord.” – Exodus 34:29.

Radiant! Moses was in the presence of God; he was face to face with God in an encounter of theophany and glory. It was so powerful it made Moses glow!

But then there’s this problem; it became a distraction to the rest of God’s people.

“When Aaron and all the Israelites saw Moses, his face was radiant, and they were afraid to come near him …”

Moses’ solution?