Moses’ face mask and when to take yours off

Lately we have been playing the “what do you really look like under your face mask” game. It’s become a fun challenge for me when I dare to go out in public.
“Is she smiling? Is he upset? Can others tell I’m smiling at them?” And here’s a good one: “How can I encourage someone else if they can’t see my face?”
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
In the Book of Exodus we read a wonderful story of how Moses had to fashion for himself a face mask, and here’s why:
“When Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the two tablets of the covenant law in his hands, he was not aware that his face was radiant because he had spoken with the Lord.” – Exodus 34:29.
Radiant! Moses was in the presence of God; he was face to face with God in an encounter of theophany and glory. It was so powerful it made Moses glow!
But then there’s this problem; it became a distraction to the rest of God’s people.
“When Aaron and all the Israelites saw Moses, his face was radiant, and they were afraid to come near him …”
Moses’ solution?
When Moses finished speaking to them, he put a veil over his face. But whenever he entered the Lord’s presence to speak with him, he removed the veil until he came out. And when he came out and told the Israelites what he had been commanded, they saw that his face was radiant. Then Moses would put the veil back over his face until he went in to speak with the Lord. – Exodus 34:33-35.
Beyond our fretting, frantic emotions and face masks, how do you need to encounter God’s presence today? Have you come to see that we find personal revival when we enter into God’s presence in worship? Worship of God revives us because it brings us into a peace and a hope that is far bigger than us. A chief way we cooperate with God’s Holy Spirit is by directing our attention to God in the act of worship. Worshiping God revives you. Worshiping God refreshes, restores you, and brings you hope! It can even make you glow, from the inside out, while wearing a mask. Going into the presence of God motivates you to share peace and hope with others even while wearing a mask.
William Temple, the great Anglican Archbishop once wrote: “To worship is to quicken the conscience by the holiness of God, to feed the mind with the truth of God, to purge the imagination by the beauty of God, to open the heart to the love of God, to devote the will to the purpose of God.”
In our church we sometimes enjoy the benediction that God told Moses to tell Aaron, the priest:
‘“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6
Do you need to get your glow on these days? Besides washing your hands and wearing a mask, have you tried reaching out to God in prayer? Have you tried humming the words of a gospel hymn?
This week, make worship a centering and reviving habit for yourself. And when God shines his face upon you, take off your mask.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!