One thing have I desired
Many churches and Christians across our country have been dramatically affected in the last several months. I was reminded of this verse, Psalm 27:4 “One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple.” The background on this verse is that the author, David, was on the run trying to escape for his life. Due to these terrible events, he was unable to come to the temple. He could not sing the songs of praise or even give an offering to his Lord and Savior. This went on for an extended period of time.
We have all experienced this to a small degree. We have been unable to attend our church services in person and to hear the music and preaching of God’s Word. We have missed the sweet fellowship of our brothers and sisters in Christ. The first Sunday we were back together in our sanctuary, I saw many faces wet with tears and full of joy. It was a pleasant sight.
From Psalm 27:4 I see a threefold desire:
To dwell in the house of the Lord. To be in church.
To behold the beauty of the Lord. Colossians 3:1-2 “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things of the earth.” We are to set our affections and thoughts on things above and our focus to be more on eternal matters than earthly matters.
To enquire in His temple. We gain an appreciation and greater understanding about God and how to live our life by studying His Word. Romans 10:17 “Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” II Peter 1:3 teaches us He has given us all things that pertain to life. We can be assured He is going to teach us and help us as we continue to move forward even in uncertain times.
As a follower of Jesus, we can move forward with genuine hope.
Psalm 42:11 “Why art thou cast down, O my soul? And why art thou disquieted within me? Hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God.”
Psalm 31:24 “Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.”
God is real. Hope is genuine even in the days of trouble.
As the psalmist said, “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord.”
