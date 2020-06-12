Our actions make a difference

I read this poem by Josephine Hart at our Shabbat service last week. I actually read it twice, to be sure it sunk in. More than ever we need to cultivate the middah (a positive character trait) of trust that our actions do make a difference, even in the face of injustice and suffering .
We are here to add to the sum of human goodness.
To prove the thing exists.
And however futile each individual act of courage or generosity, self-sacrifice or grace – it still proves the thing exists.
Each act adds to the fund.
The Jewish version might be “It is not yours to complete the task, but neither are you free to desist from it.” (Pirke Avot 2:21)
This is not the first time we have witnessed such rampant disregard for the law, for human life and for basic rights. Nor is it likely the last. But here we are: it is our turn in the great wheel of history to confront all that we find abhorrent, and to take action. One way is posted below.
We must keep going forward, fueled by the hope that our actions will add to the sum of human goodness, justice and fairness. This is what it means to be Jewish. This is what it means to be in the image of God, and this is what it means to see that image in every other human being.
