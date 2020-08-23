Reflecting the life of God through impartiality

In Romans 2:11 we read, “For there is no partiality with God.”
This should be in contrast with us human beings who tend to show much favoritism at various times.
We can always count on God to show no favorites, he sees us all the same, whether Jew or gentile (a non-Jew).
Now because of that statement we should understand that our lives should reflect the life of God. That is what we are going toward, that is our goal. And that is the ideal for us humans. What we learn from the Bible are some really cool principles first, then examples of those principles in the lives of people in whom God worked to change them on this crucial issue.
The first thing that we need to understand is that the Bible teaches in the book of Acts that we all come from one family, that is the human family.
In Acts 17:6 we read, “And He (God) made from one blood every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.” Isn’t this amazing? Every tribe, nation and tongue all come from one.
From the Biblical perspective, all of us humans are a part of the same family. So, when we look around at other human beings we should say, wow, we are all a part of the whole. We go back to the same parents.
Think of ourselves as cousins, if you would, for a moment, all of us related. And if the Bible is telling us the truth concerning ourselves and our being, then it should change the way you think of things. All of a sudden as you look at another, you see yourself in them, you find all your similarities rather than any differences and as you come to know one another, you realize you are not different at all.
What an egregious error that has plagued humans to think otherwise.
Now we see this principle spelled out to us in one of the most famous of Biblical passages.
In Mark 12:31 we read, “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Love people. You are human and they are human, too. If you desire grace and mercy in your life, then measure that same amount of grace and mercy onto others. Do you desire respect? Then seek to respect others. This is not an easy task for us. Our nature can equally reach supreme acts of kindness to despicable reigns of terror.
We also see this truth exemplified in the radical transformation of a Jewish man who just happened to write most of our New Testament. His name is Paul of Tarsus. Before Paul’s conversion he was riddled with partiality. All he could do was boast at his accomplishments and look down on others who were not as good as him.
Yet after a radical encounter with Jesus, this man wrote some amazing statements that we should consider.
Romans 10:12, “For there is no difference between Jew and Greek.” What a change that occurred in this educated rabbi. An encounter with Jesus gave him a new pair of eyes to see the world with. Now he saw no distinction, no favorites before God.
Paul would go on to remember what was spoken by the prophet Joel, “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” It doesn’t matter what your background is, or what you look like, or your economic status.
This is the beautiful result of knowing Jesus. We can all begin to understand that we are in the same boat, with the same needs. We can look at each other with compassion knowing no matter how much I might have prospered or how much I have suffered, we can understand one another, human to human. We can sympathize and even empathize.
We are all people in need of something before God.
