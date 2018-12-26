Classes with HE Jigme Lodro Rinpoche
Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. (Located just east of Whole Foods in the Rancho Center) HE Jigme Lodro Rinpoche will speak on "Placing Buddhahood Within Reach: A Teaching Manual Forming Part of the Sadhana Cycle of the Peaceful Form of Manjushri." This brief text contains the complete understanding of the Dzogchen tradition. "If you understand, then you will understand all of Dzogchen in just a few pages. Every essence is here." Suggested donation is $20 a session; $40 a day; $250 for the full set of teachings. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-noon. and 2-4 p.m. weekend Jan. 3-9. 622-8460.