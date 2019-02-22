Rabbi to discuss growth from pain
Transformation through suffering will be Rabbi Steve Leder’s topic at the Rabbi Lee A. Kivel lecture on Jewish Life, part of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona’s new Together in Jewish Learning program.
Leder’s talk, “More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us,” is one part of the new program. The program’s second half will feature a selection of 10 breakout sessions offered by local rabbis. Leder is the senior rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles.
He is the author of such critically acclaimed books as “The Extraordinary Nature of Ordinary Things,” an Amazon No. 1 best-seller, and “More Money Than God: Living a Rich Life Without Losing Your Soul.” His newest book became the No. 6 best-seller on Amazon in its first week and has received widespread attention.
Along with Louchheim, rabbis slated to participate in the breakout lectures include Stephanie Aaron, Congregation Chaverim; Batsheva Appel, Temple Emanu-El; Avraham Alpert, Congregation Bet Shalom; Israel Becker, Congregation Chofetz Chayim; Yehuda Ceitlin, Congregation Young Israel; Helen Cohn, Congregation M’kor Hayim; Robert Eisen, Congregation Anshei Israel; Billy Lewkowicz, Tucson Hebrew Academy; and Sandy Seltzer, Institute for Judaic Services and Study.
The Tucson Hebrew Academy, 3888 E. River Road. 7-9:15 p.m. March 6. Advance registration is $5 until March 4 at jfsa.org/jewishlearning2019; Registration at the door $10, opens at 6:30 p.m. 647-8474. A dessert reception and book signing will follow the program.
AIDS ministry is topic of forum
The Rev. Canon Jerry Anderson, Episcopal priest in California, will be leading a forum discussing his book, “Ordained by Angels, a Memoir of An AIDS Chaplain.”
Anderson, son of a Pentecostal preacher and coal miner, will reflect upon his small-town roots, his role in forming a ministry to people with AIDS and their caregivers, his coming to terms with being a gay man and attaining sobriety through Alcoholics Anonymous. A light luncheon will be provided.
St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 12:30 p.m. March 10. Free. 398-2109.