Arizona news logo

Forum on turning prayers

to action is Sunday in OV

Episcopal Church of the Apostles, at 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd. in Oro Valley, will offer a free community forum at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 15.

The forum “Choosing to Make a Difference” will teach how to turn prayers into action. There will be personal accounts of racism, asylum seeking and immigration. All are welcome.

For more information, call 444-9660.

Movie, potluck scheduled

July 20 at Buddhist institute

Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204, will be screening “The Knowledge of Healing” on Friday, July 20. Bring food to share at 6 p.m.; movie starts at 6:30.

For information, visit awaminstitute.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles