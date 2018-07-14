Forum on turning prayers
to action is Sunday in OV
Episcopal Church of the Apostles, at 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd. in Oro Valley, will offer a free community forum at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 15.
The forum “Choosing to Make a Difference” will teach how to turn prayers into action. There will be personal accounts of racism, asylum seeking and immigration. All are welcome.
For more information, call 444-9660.
Movie, potluck scheduled
July 20 at Buddhist institute
Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204, will be screening “The Knowledge of Healing” on Friday, July 20. Bring food to share at 6 p.m.; movie starts at 6:30.
For information, visit awaminstitute.org