An Adult Education Class
St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church will be presenting an Adult Education class titled “Immigrants Under Fire: The Continuing Humanitarian Crisis of Detention, Deportation and Death.” Margaret Regan, long-time Tucson journalist will discuss the current state of the border and immigration. She is the prize-winning author 2 books on the border and immigration and will draw on her experiences with migrant shelters, the Border Patrol and immigration detention centers. She will also discuss the current issues for Central American migrant families. The St. Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 17. Free. For more information call 299-9063.
Come Together Gala
“L’Door V’Dor”* 50 Years on Fifth St. Come Together Gala. This special event will honor those who opened Congregation Anshei Israel’s doors and those investing in our future generations. Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St. Ages 21 and up. Noon-9 p.m. Feb. 17. $79. 745-5550.
Secular Humanist Jewish Circle Lecture
Dr James Watson of the U of AZ Dept of Anthropology and the AZ State Museum will focus on tuberculosis and diabetes in his talk, “How Diseases Evolve with Humans.” In honor of Charles Darwin’s birthday we give thanks for the enormous benefits that scientific knowledge, acquired through human curiosity and ingenuity, has contributed to the advancement of humanity. See SHJCaz.org for more details. Please bring a snack to share. RSVP—Pat: ptdmnd@gmail.com. Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Feb. 23, 1:30-3 p.m. Free. 481-5324.