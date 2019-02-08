‘Desert Speaks’ host to give free talk
David Yetman, host of the popular PBS series “The Desert Speaks” and “In the Americas,” will speak at Casas Adobes Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 6801 N. Oracle Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 297-1181.
Prayer gathering for peace is Feb. 19
A prayer gathering for peace will be held at St. Francis Cabrini Parish, 3201 E. Presidio Ave., at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. Free. For more information, contact the Rev. Bill Remmel at 241-7765 or bjremmel@gmail.com