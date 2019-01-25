Church hosts compassionate discussion on suicide
St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road, will be presenting an adult education class titled “Suicide – A Compassionate Discussion.” The class will feature a panel of people who have attempted suicide and those who have lost loved ones by suicide. The free class will take place at the church's community center, on the corner of North Swan and East River roads, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sunday, Jan. 27. More info: 299-9063.
Art show with feature work of female prisoners
Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley, will present a reception and a free opening show of artwork done by prisoners at Perryville Women’s Prison. All art will be for sale and will support these female artists. The reception is 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The exhibit will be open Mondays-Thursdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sundays through March 4. All artwork is for sale to help the artists help themselves. Call 544-9660 for Sunday hours.
Tucson firefighters to speak about Israel visit
Six Southern Arizona firefighters who recently returned from Israel will share their experiences on the evolving threat of wild land and urban firefighting in a talk at Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St. After training, they explored Israel’s history, culture and food. The free talk is from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. More info: 745-5550.