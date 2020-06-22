Rights and obligations during a pandemic

Most of us are familiar with the old adage about the person who says to his neighbor, "This is a free country, I can do whatever I want. If I feel like punching you in the nose, I can do so."
The other person, the potential victim, answers, "Your freedom ends where my nose begins."
In a similar vein, there is the legal caution that someone who yells fire in a crowded theatre can be prosecuted for doing so. In other words, freedom and independence have their limitations. Without certain necessary restrictions, no society can function in a meaningful and positive way. No community can thrive if its inhabitants reject the principle that along with personal rights there are personal obligations. The only outcome of such denial is anarchy.
I think it is fair to say, then, that although there might be some exceptions, few people would challenge the need for age restrictions on the purchase of alcohol or tobacco, voting, serving in the military or the need for a test before procuring a driver's license, etc. Those who do take issue with such limits not only are not taken seriously but often evoke reactions such as "What is wrong with them?"
Yet there appear to be a growing number of persons most of whom would be supportive of the examples mentioned above, who have decided that the directives either mandatory or recommended on the part of state governments and medical experts relating to slowing the spread of COVID-19 simply don't apply to them.
For they have rejected all of the advised precautions whether public or private, such as wearing masks, washing one's hands, or keeping a prescribed distance from others along with not frequenting crowded locales. Instead they declare, "I will do as I please, go where I please and no one is going to stop me. This is a free country."
"If I should happen to infect someone else with the virus, that 's their problem. As far as my own welfare is concerned, if I am willing to gamble; others can, too. I don't owe anyone anything."
Some may even add, it really isn't as bad as the press and TV are claiming. In essence, symbolically, their behavior is the equivalent of yelling fire with impunity or punching someone in the nose just because they feel like it.
That is the dilemma we are now facing. Unless and until saner and wiser heads prevai,l all we can look forward to is more deaths, more unemployment and impoverishment and ironically a return to lockdowns, quarantines and isolation. How urgent the words of the prophet Jeremiah during this time of crisis: "O foolish people, devoid of intelligence. You who have eyes but cannot see, who have ears but cannot hear."
