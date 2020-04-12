The Pharisees were examples. Against all logic and evidence to the contrary, they refused to see that Jesus performed a miracle. They were lost. Spiritually, they were blind.

Spiritual blindness continues to be a nagging problem in our country and the world.

Could it be that our present crisis is less existential and more spiritual? Many struggle to make sense of this virus. No wonder! Nothing in this world will make sense as long as you’re blind to the One who made it.

Our best scientists have no answers. Epidemiologists explain that it’s outside our control. Media pundits banter over who should be blamed or shamed. Maybe Jesus is still right, “this happened so that the work of God could be displayed.”

What work is that? Well, curing blindness was no problem for the Almighty. Neither is mortality. Jesus died for sin on Good Friday, and rose to life on Easter.

Songwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty put it well, “No guilt in life, no fear in death; This is the pow’r of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breath Jesus commands my destiny.”