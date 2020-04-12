This devotion is based on Jesus’ miraculous healing of a blind man in John 9.
During the days the cellphone was becoming popular, networks were jockeying back and forth over which could provide better coverage. That prompted a now famous advertising campaign, “Can you hear me now?”
We rely on our senses to experience God’s created world. Without them, our ability to smell the roses, hear the birds sing, see the sun set would all be lost.
Today’s lesson relates the experience of a man who had lost one of his senses; he was born blind. Rather than act with mercy and compassion, Jesus’ disciples found fault. “Who sinned? The blind man or his parents?”
It’s natural for those who have to be critical of those who have not. The disciples had their eyesight; they assumed that the reason the blind man couldn’t see was someone’s fault. Jesus, though, points the disciples to a different truth: “This happened so that the work of God could be displayed in his life.” And then Jesus miraculously gave him his eyesight back. Jesus might well have said, “Can you see me now?”
Many people have eyes that work just fine, but are steeped in a spiritual fog that blinds them to Jesus’ redeeming work. They’re dismissive of God. They’re skeptical of his involvement in our lives and they resent the notion that he’s guiding the direction of the world.
The Pharisees were examples. Against all logic and evidence to the contrary, they refused to see that Jesus performed a miracle. They were lost. Spiritually, they were blind.
Spiritual blindness continues to be a nagging problem in our country and the world.
Could it be that our present crisis is less existential and more spiritual? Many struggle to make sense of this virus. No wonder! Nothing in this world will make sense as long as you’re blind to the One who made it.
Our best scientists have no answers. Epidemiologists explain that it’s outside our control. Media pundits banter over who should be blamed or shamed. Maybe Jesus is still right, “this happened so that the work of God could be displayed.”
What work is that? Well, curing blindness was no problem for the Almighty. Neither is mortality. Jesus died for sin on Good Friday, and rose to life on Easter.
Songwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty put it well, “No guilt in life, no fear in death; This is the pow’r of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breath Jesus commands my destiny.”
That blind man was doubly blind until he met Jesus. When Jesus followed up with him and asked, “Do you believe in the Son of Man? He’s the one speaking with you.” Jesus might as well have said, “Can you see me now?” The man said, “Lord, I believe.”
I see your amazing grace, too, Lord. I once was lost, but now am found; was blind, but now I see.
