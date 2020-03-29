These are strange times, and they demand strange things from us. So the best reminder we can have, the best invitation we can answer, is the invitation to rest. Rest from the stress.
We receive an invitation to rest in Mark 6:31a,
And he answered them, “Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest awhile.”
What a great invitation from our Lord.
I. Come away
Come away. Get away from it all. With Jesus. The greater the demands, the greater the stress we are under, the greater our need to be with Jesus. With these days of social distancing it may seem like there is no escape. You may be a parent of school-age children and you’re Day 3 or 4 into home schooling but it seems like Day 89. No escape.
You may be empty-nesters and you’ve been at home with your spouse all day for three days and you’re wondering how long this is going to last. Sure, you get time together with spouse and children, but it is not at your choice and you’re under the constant weight of this unknown disease.
But Jesus invites us to come away with him.
II. By Yourselves
Come away, by yourselves.
We are in a time when we are being asked to physically distance for our health and the health of those around us. Is it possible that God may want to use this time of physical distancing to do something special in each one of us or in our families?
Come away through the platforms God has given us to gather virtually. Set up a group text or use What’s App to video chat. And when you do this, talk about what God is doing to help you rest in him. Talk about how he gives peace that passes understanding when we bring our petitions to him with thanksgiving.
Come away, by yourselves.
III. To a desolate place
You find yourself in a desolate place with all this isolation, separation and physical distancing we are practicing.
But it is there in the wilderness, in the desolate places, that God speaks to us. Here’s your little Hebrew lesson for today. The word in the Hebrew for “wilderness” is midbar. Midbar comes from the same root word as the Hebrew word for word, dabar, “to speak.” In the midbar God dabars. In the wilderness God speaks. In the desolate places God speaks.
You can be surrounded by people, surrounded by a lot of busy-ness and still be in a desolate place. Or you can practice physical distancing and be in that desolate place. We go through wildernesses quite often in fact. Their called trials and afflictions. Adversities. Hard times. Desolate places.
And it is there that God wants to speak to you. God speaks in the desolate places. God speaks to you while you are physically distancing from others and in a desolate place. And he calls you to rest.
IV. And rest awhile
Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.
We are familiar with Jesus’ other invitation found in Matthew:
“Come to me all you who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
Jesus offers rest to his disciples who are weary and need to retreat. We live in a busy society, a busy church culture, a busy world. We need rest along the journey. And we specifically need the rest that only Jesus can provide.
This verse is part of the introduction to the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000. They are in a desolate place, the shelves at the local grocery store were empty, they couldn’t go where they normally went to get food, so the disciples ask Jesus to send the crowd away to get what they need. Jesus says, “No. You feed them.”
They collect five loaves and two fish. That will feed four of them. Maybe. So, Jesus looks to heaven, and he blessed the food and began to hand it out. And he gave and gave and gave until all were satisfied, including the 12 disciples who ate the leftovers.
He satisfies. In the desolate places, he demonstrates his power. He nourishes. He feeds. He gives rest. Has God brought this current COVID-19 crisis about to force you to rest in him?
Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.
