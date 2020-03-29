These are strange times, and they demand strange things from us. So the best reminder we can have, the best invitation we can answer, is the invitation to rest. Rest from the stress.

We receive an invitation to rest in Mark 6:31a,

And he answered them, “Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest awhile.”

What a great invitation from our Lord.

I. Come away

Come away. Get away from it all. With Jesus. The greater the demands, the greater the stress we are under, the greater our need to be with Jesus. With these days of social distancing it may seem like there is no escape. You may be a parent of school-age children and you’re Day 3 or 4 into home schooling but it seems like Day 89. No escape.

You may be empty-nesters and you’ve been at home with your spouse all day for three days and you’re wondering how long this is going to last. Sure, you get time together with spouse and children, but it is not at your choice and you’re under the constant weight of this unknown disease.

But Jesus invites us to come away with him.

II. By Yourselves

Come away, by yourselves.