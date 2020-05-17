You are the owner of this article.
The pandemics of influenza and COVID-19: Troubling parallels

Over 100 years ago, in 1918, the world suffered the great influenza pandemic that took a toll of millions of lives. Since then, enormous progress has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple illnesses including a vaccine for influenza, which, although not a guaranteed cure for all those afflicted by the disease, has reduced both the mortality rate and intensity of the infection substantially.

In current discussions of COVID-19, parallels are made between its spread, the number of its victims and what occurred a century ago with the hope that, like its predecessor, both a vaccine and appropriate medication will be forthcoming as quickly as possible. Left unsaid are other unfortunate commonalities between them including the ills compounded then and now by those who refuse to abide by medical directives regarding the need to avoid contagious contacts with the sick. Equally distressing are the pronouncements of some clergy regardless of faith who attribute the cause of this virus as divine retribution for sinful behavior.

One might have thought that with the establishment of the League of Nations after World War I and the United Nations after World War II in 1945, either or both would have made provision for an agency under its supervision directly responsible for the worldwide monitoring of illness and plague, and that individual countries aware that contagion knew no boundaries would work cooperatively for this purpose on an ongoing basis as well. The League of Nations failed to do so. Notably, the UN created the World Health Organization which, despite a variety of impediments such as budgeting and political indifference on the part of many nations, is to be commended for its actions in this regard.

Yet with some exception, that political indifference has continued. There has been little or no interest in the allocation of funds for the study of potential future pandemics and how to prepare for them as an essential obligation of government. The question now is after COVID-19, after some semblance of normalcy has returned, what then? Will there be a concerted united attempt to engage in ongoing research on behalf of all of humanity or will we once again lapse into a prolonged state of somnolence only to be awakened when the next, perhaps even deadlier, virus threatens our survival?

Would that all of us were mindful of the message of the Hebrew Bible in the Book of Deuteronomy: “I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day: I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse, choose life.”

Rabbi Sanford Seltzer

Meet the Rabbi

Rabbi Sanford Seltzer is a native of Cincinnati, and a resident of Oro Valley for nearly a decade. Seltzer was ordained by Hebrew Union College (Reform) in 1959.  He held a variety of positions on the regional and national staff of the Union For Reform Judaism, the congregational body of Reform Judaism. He has written or edited publications including "When There Is No Other Alternative: A Spiritual Guide For Jewish Couples Contemplating Divorce."  In addition to SaddleBrooke, Seltzer has served as adjunct rabbi of Temple Emanu-El in Tucson.

