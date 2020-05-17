The pandemics of influenza and COVID-19: Troubling parallels

Over 100 years ago, in 1918, the world suffered the great influenza pandemic that took a toll of millions of lives. Since then, enormous progress has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple illnesses including a vaccine for influenza, which, although not a guaranteed cure for all those afflicted by the disease, has reduced both the mortality rate and intensity of the infection substantially.

In current discussions of COVID-19, parallels are made between its spread, the number of its victims and what occurred a century ago with the hope that, like its predecessor, both a vaccine and appropriate medication will be forthcoming as quickly as possible. Left unsaid are other unfortunate commonalities between them including the ills compounded then and now by those who refuse to abide by medical directives regarding the need to avoid contagious contacts with the sick. Equally distressing are the pronouncements of some clergy regardless of faith who attribute the cause of this virus as divine retribution for sinful behavior.