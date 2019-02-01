Explore Jewish views on criminal justice
Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin will present Crime and Consequence, a six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.
The seminar at the Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road, will explore the Jewish perspective on conviction, sentencing and criminal rehabilitation. Co-presenters include Judge Richard E. Gordon, Pima County Superior Court; Jonathan Mosher, chief trial counsel in the Pima County Attorney’s Office; Wendy Petersen, assistant Pima County administrator for justice and law; and Terrance Cheung, director of justice reform initiatives for Pima County. 7 p.m. Feb. 5. $99, includes a student textbook. For information, call 299-3000 or visit ChabadTucson.com/CrimeCourse.
Calif. academic Benor named Bilgray scholar
Temple Emanu-El and the University of Arizona Center for Jewish studies announced that the 2019 Rabbi Albert T. Bilgray scholar is Sarah Bunin Benor, a professor of contemporary Jewish studies at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles.
She will present lectures at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (“Jewish Languages Today: Endangered, Surviving, and Thriving”); 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 (“Jewish Names Around the World”); and noon Feb. 9 (“How Newcomers Learn the Language and Culture of Orthodox Judaism”) at Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. For more information, call the temple office at 327-4501. Feb. 7-9.