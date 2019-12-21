Tucsonans share their Hanukkah traditions centered around the menorah, music and food

Tucsonans share their Hanukkah traditions centered around the menorah, music and food

Rabbi Samuel Cohon could open a menorah museum.

Cohon, the rabbi at Congregation Beit Simcha on Tucson’s northwest side, has about 100 of the nine-armed candelabras, central to the eight-day Hanukkah (or Chanukah) celebration, which begins Sunday, Dec. 22.

When his three children were growing up, they each had their own menorah. As they got bigger, so did the menorahs, often becoming more and more elaborate.

“There are cheap ones with basketballs and baseballs,” he says. “My daughter had one with ballet dancers on it.”

Rabbi Samuel Cohon says he bought his first menorah at age 23 and has continued to expand on his collection. Hanukkah, also called the “festival of lights,” is all about bringing light to the darkness.

He even has one designed to look like him.

“It’s a little creepy,” he says, “but it was a gift.”

So among his family’s tradition for the festival is the lighting of multiple menorahs.

“Most I’ve had burning at once is 45,” he says.

Makes sense. Hanukkah, also called the “festival of lights,” is all about bringing light to the darkness.

The holiday has its origins in the second century B.C. when the Jewish rebels, the Maccabees, defeated Syria and regained control of Jerusalem. In rededicating the temple, they found they only had enough purified olive oil to light the lamp for one night. Miraculously, it burned for eight nights, allowing time to prepare more kosher oil.

Hanukkah is a minor holiday, says Cohon, but traditions are built up around it, many of them personalized.

His family has a competition that dates back to his grandmother.

“Whose ever menorah burns the longest wins,” he says.

Although, he admits, the competition is a tad rigged. “My son has claimed the one that lasts the longest, so he always wins.”

Tucson’s former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says his family’s Hanukkah highlight after the lighting of the candles is making and eating potato pancakes, called latkes. His wife, Karen, gives them a southwestern twist by adding green chilies.

That tradition, he says, “is the most fun. And the tastiest.”

Traditional Hanukkah treats dished up include the potato pancakes, latkes, loukoumades, which are deep-fried puffs dipped in honey or sugar, and sufganiyots, or jelly donuts.

Jennifer Selco, director of Jewish Life and Learning at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, remembers being in Jerusalem during Hanukkah when she was a freshman in college.

“I’d walk down the street and everyone had a menorah burning in the window,” she recalls, stressing how moving that was to her.

That memory informs her family tradition. She, her husband and three children each have their own menorah, which are visible through their front window, decorated for the festival.

Her children, all under 4, also love spinning the dreidel, a four-sided top, each side marked with a Hebrew letter.

Cohon’s children, now all grown, made the spinning of the top another competition.

“We have prizes for whose dreidel spins the longest,” he says. “I like to spin it upside down — now that’s a pride issue.”

Food — generally fried with olive oil — is also a big part of Hanukkah, and Selco has a tradition of making latkes a family affair. Music also figures big into her Hanukkah celebrations.

“Growing up, we would have a Hanukkah CD —Cindy Paley’s ‘Chanukah — A Singing Celebration.’”

While that 1988 recording was the go-to music of her youth, Selco has updated tunes for her children.

“There are some fabulous Jewish musicians,” she says. “We make a Hanukkah mix.”

But, ultimately, it’s about the candles.

“It’s bringing out the light in the season of darkness,” says Selco, noting that Hanukkah falls during the darkest days of the year.

“How inspiring that we should bring more light into the world.”

Kathleen Allen covered the arts for the Star for more than 20 years.

Hanukkah traditions

The menorah

The candelabra has nine arms, all sitting at the same level, save for one taller one. That arm, generally at the center or at the end, is the shamash, also called the helper. It is used to light the eight remaining candles.

The first day of Hanukkah, the first candle on the far right is lit. Each night at sundown, an additional candle to the left is lit so that by the eighth, the whole menorah burns brightly.

As the candles are lit, a blessing is recited.

The food

Ah, now this is the tasty part of the Festival of Lights.

Food fried in oil is common, another nod to the oil that kept the lamps in the temple lit for those eight days.

Traditional Hanukkah treats dished up include the potato pancakes, latkes, loukoumades, which are deep-fried puffs dipped in honey or sugar, and sufganiyots, jelly donuts.

Dairy dishes and cheeses are also often found on the Hanukkah table.

The dreidel

The story goes that during the Syrian dictatorship that led to the Maccabean revolt, Jews were banned from reading the Torah. To get around that, spinning tops were brought to lessons. If they were caught, they would just say they were playing a game.

That's why the dreidel, a four-sided top with a Hebrew letter on each side, is a traditional Hanukkah game today. A pot is filled with Hanukkah gelt, chocolate coins, anted up by each player. The top is spun and depending on the letter it lands on, you can claim the whole pot, half the pot, get nothing or put gelt back into the pot. The letters on the dreidel are nun, gimmel, hei and shin, an acronym for “Nes gadol hayah sham, which means "a great miracle happened there."

The gifts

Presents aren’t really a Hanukkah tradition, but because of its close proximity to Christmas, some families do give children gifts.

— Sources: Various web sites, including chabad.org and time.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News