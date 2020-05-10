We’ll get through this…and be better for It!

I’ve heard a number of folks say that what we are facing today is the greatest challenge we’ve faced since WWII. I think that’s accurate. So if you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and super stressed — it’s not just you. This is the toughest time that 98% of us have ever had to face. Where’s the silver lining in this? God can also use this for good, just as he promised in Romans 8:28 — And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

God can use this uber difficult time to make our faith stronger and deepen our faith. To get stronger, you have to suffer some. It’s just a fact of life. If you want to increase your muscle strength, you have to work out and deal with the discomfort. If you want to strengthen your faith or your character, you have to go through challenging times. That’s just the way it works. There’s no short-cut or easy path for growth.

The week before Easter I was under so much stress. Not only was I trying to get ready for Easter, the most important holiday of our faith, but I was dealing with a myriad of challenges in leading our church in a COVID19 world. There were mornings that week I woke up and immediately felt fear and anxiety thinking through all the challenges and hard decisions that awaited me that day. And to be honest, a couple of days I didn’t want to get out of bed.