We’ll get through this…and be better for It!

I’ve heard a number of folks say that what we are facing today is the greatest challenge we’ve faced since WWII. I think that’s accurate. So if you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and super stressed — it’s not just you. This is the toughest time that 98% of us have ever had to face. Where’s the silver lining in this? God can also use this for good, just as he promised in Romans 8:28 — And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
God can use this uber difficult time to make our faith stronger and deepen our faith. To get stronger, you have to suffer some. It’s just a fact of life. If you want to increase your muscle strength, you have to work out and deal with the discomfort. If you want to strengthen your faith or your character, you have to go through challenging times. That’s just the way it works. There’s no short-cut or easy path for growth.
The week before Easter I was under so much stress. Not only was I trying to get ready for Easter, the most important holiday of our faith, but I was dealing with a myriad of challenges in leading our church in a COVID19 world. There were mornings that week I woke up and immediately felt fear and anxiety thinking through all the challenges and hard decisions that awaited me that day. And to be honest, a couple of days I didn’t want to get out of bed.
But then God in his grace reminded me. Glen, this is not your first challenge or crisis. It was if God was saying to me: “I got you through all the other hard times in life and ministry, I’m not going to forsake you now.”
Then I remembered King David. Maybe the most famous story of David, who wrote most of the Psalms, when he killed a giant warrior named Goliath. He was under the age of 20 when he faced a giant that no other trained warrior was willing to face. How did that happen? Where did his faith and courage come from?
Well, it didn’t happen overnight! David had faced serious adversity before he ever had to face the Philistine named Goliath. David was a shepherd. And in 1 Samuel 17:34-37 we learn that a lion took a lamb from his flock and David went after the lion. He rescued the lamb and killed the predator. He also had killed a bear. Not bad for a teen! Then when David asked to face Goliath, the king of Israel, said he was too young and experienced. But David replied this way in verse 37 — The Lord who rescued me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.
Now, first off, it seems impossible for a boy to kill a lion. But just a year ago, Travis Kauffman was doing some trail running in Colorado. As he was running he heard something behind him and it was a mountain lion. The lion pounced on him and grabbed his left arm in his jaw and wouldn’t let go. Travis wrestled the lion, tumbled down the side of the trail and finally got a position where he could strangle the lion until it let go of his arm. In the last 100 years, there have been 125 reported lion attacks in the US that resulted in 27 human deaths... and only one lion killed in any of the altercations.
David’s experiences with the lion and the bear gave him confidence that God was with him in dangerous times and would again help him face this even bigger danger who was a giant with a name. You see, the only way we’ll grow our courage, deepen our patience, have a stronger trust in God is to go through hard times with God. We don’t face this present danger and hard time alone. We are never alone!
I love the promise in Isaiah 41:10 : So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
When we come through this pandemic and crisis, and we will, we’ll see how God was with us and present. Then when the next crisis comes, and it will, we’ll remember the experience of 2020 and know that the next crisis won’t disrupt or unsettle us. Every challenge we face with God helps us be much less rattled when the next challenge comes. While it’s not wise or helpful to have a cavalier attitude of “Bring it on!” It is wise and helpful to know that when “it” comes, we’ll not face it alone and that God will strengthen us by his very own hand. Remember what God said: “Do not be dismayed, for I am your God.”
