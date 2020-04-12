What is spiritual practice? A shorthand answer could be “whatever has prepared you for meeting our current situation with a measure of equanimity and wisdom.” The practice might involve prayer, meditation, music, nature, or anything else that helps us regularly look deeply within and with compassion toward others.

One practice of some of our congregation’s members is Mussar, a traditional Jewish form of character and spirit refinement.

Our Mussar groups work with a trait at a time for two weeks, then move on to another trait. We consciously cultivate the current trait, putting it to work in our lives or noticing when we fail to do so.

In the past two months we have worked in order with calm, connection and courage. Each of these traits has strengthened us as the virus fears and responses have grown increasingly intense.

Our current middah is creativity, which comes at just the right time. As a friend said this morning: “So here we are. The question is: what do we do now?” I suggest to us all that we become creative, in whatever way works and enlivens us.