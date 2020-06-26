Whose fruit is it?

I accepted Christ as my personal savior in 1970 while a senior in high school ... Go Rangers. I didn’t know much about being a Christian, but I was excited to read the Bible and learn about God. I wanted to become a “better person.”
After reading for a couple of months, I came upon Galatians 5:22-23: “But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control; against such things there is no law.” My eyes lit up. I wanted to have those characteristics in my life!
So every night I would pray asking God to show me where I didn’t produce that fruit. I would be reminded of when I wasn’t kind to someone that day, or where I didn’t have patience in a situation, or lacked self-control losing my temper.
I then confessed those shortcomings to God and promised Him I would try to produce better fruit tomorrow.
It seemed to be working. I thought I was improving by demonstrating better Christian fruit.
One day, my track teammates and I were running through the alleys in a nice neighborhood to the north of Hi Corbett field. There were delightful oranges hanging over the backyard fences. One of my friends said we should eat some to replenish our energy.
Figuring God doesn’t want us to steal, I said we shouldn’t. He convinced me that the residents must not care, as so many had fallen to the ground. I agreed. As we peeled them, the rind was extremely thick and the orange fruit was the size of a golf ball. We bit into the oranges... our lips puckered, as our mouths contracted with a sour taste.
I got home and told my mom. She laughed, then said I got fooled. Those were “artificial or ornamental oranges.” She explained they looked like an orange, smelled like an orange and were very colorful. But they weren’t really an orange.
As I prayed that night, I had an epiphany I will never forget.
My pursuit of having the Galatians 5:22, 23 fruit in my life was just like the ornamental oranges.
It was MY attempt to produce the fruit FOR God. But reading the verse it stated the “fruit of the spirit” not the “fruit of Roy.” My fruit and deeds may have looked good on the outside, as I seemed to be more kind, loving and joyous. But in reality, when I peeled it back my fruit was sour and bitter, not sweet like the fruit God could produce.
God began showing me that it is His work THROUGH me and not me doing FOR God. I began a journey (still on it) learning how to surrender my will and efforts and allow God to do His will and His work through me. I’m nothing more than a vessel for God to pour Himself through to others.
My life since has become a marvelous and fulfilling journey personally and professionally.
I encourage you to examine your life and ask God, “Am I trying to DO for you or are you doing THROUGH me?”
By surrendering your will to His allows God to produce His wonderful fruit through you. It will be sweet and life changing.
