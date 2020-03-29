Why do you worry?

Today, as a church, we are not in the season of fear … we are in the season of Lent.
Some might want to say to Jesus, “Why shouldn’t we worry?”
Turn to Matthew 6:25-34, and discover God’s word for us today.
Jesus tells us today don’t worry about your body, or how you look, or how you dress. Really?
It’s clear from our reading of Jesus’ words in the gospels, that worry has been an unwelcome guest in human hearts for centuries.
And with today’s reading of Jesus’ teaching, it’s interesting, this is his longest discourse on any human emotion. I mean he could have talked about grief, shame, sadness, happiness or gratitude .
But Jesus’ longest teaching about any human emotion is given for worry.
And throughout our passage Jesus repeats this refrain, “Do not worry.” Jesus tells us to look at the flowers and birds.
Remember, the literal meaning of worry means to choke, to strangle.
Jesus asks: Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? We worry about things that perish.
Are you not much more valuable than they? God created them, cares for them. … Don’t you think he cares for us, views us as valuable?
Then there’s this one:
Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
Meaning? Do you really think your life is completely controllable by you?
In all your worrying, are you leaving out God? One time, the great reformer Martin Luther was so consumed with worry, about all he was facing, that his wife began to wear black. When Luther finally noticed and asked her why, she replied, “Oh haven’t you heard? Apparently God is dead.” It woke Luther up. God is not dead. … But God created us in his image. God chose to create us as subpartners in the stewardship of his world. God made us to be response-able. He wants us making responses, in faith, that are guided by his Word.
God designed us to seek. And seek means work, look, figure out. You can read his words about birds in the air and flowers of the field and think, ‘See? Just be, just exist!’ No!
Birds work! For all the times I’ve looked out my window, I’ve never once seen a Gila woodpecker in my hammock, just kickin’ back, holding its mouth open, waiting for a bug to drop into its beak. Never!
And flowers work, right? I’ve seen some flower and vegetable roots that worked deeper and stronger than I imagined. I’ve got a pot of cacti back home that literally broke the pot they are in because of their root-pushing strength.
No: Birds seek food. Roots seek nutrients and water.
What are you seeking? In terms of the needs of life for us all, what have you been seeking, what are you doing?
What are you giving to fill in the gaps for others, yourself?
“But seek first …” Our life with Jesus is always about priority alignment. Jesus is aware here that we already seek after lots of things. But are they the key things we most need?
God don’t just bless my plans. God please bless my alignment to your plan.
Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness.
Now I’ve often read these words and focused on the big pretty ones: kingdom, righteousness and, even, seek.
But did you see that smaller one — his. Not yours. Not mine. His kingdom.
There is a transfer of title in this key phrase: Lead your life after Jesus / Seek after Jesus / Cry out to Jesus.
His kingdom, not yours.
As we daily practice these things (practice take practice), look what happens, look how we get stronger in Christ and gain peace.
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” — John 14:27.
God’s peace requires that we live by it, not simply enjoy it. And when we stray from God’s directing word, when we make bad choices, that’s when we hurt ourselves and others. So God’s peace is an authority over us and guiding us.
“Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” —Matthew 4:17.
Repent from worry means to make a turn away from it, confess it and change.
Jesus said to us not only not to worry but gave us the prescription from worry. Mathew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you.” God can add a whole lot more than our worry can subtract, if you seek God. Now that’s good arithmetic.
