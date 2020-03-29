Why do you worry?

Then there’s this one:

Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

Meaning? Do you really think your life is completely controllable by you?

In all your worrying, are you leaving out God? One time, the great reformer Martin Luther was so consumed with worry, about all he was facing, that his wife began to wear black. When Luther finally noticed and asked her why, she replied, “Oh haven’t you heard? Apparently God is dead.” It woke Luther up. God is not dead. … But God created us in his image. God chose to create us as subpartners in the stewardship of his world. God made us to be response-able. He wants us making responses, in faith, that are guided by his Word.

God designed us to seek. And seek means work, look, figure out. You can read his words about birds in the air and flowers of the field and think, ‘See? Just be, just exist!’ No!

Birds work! For all the times I’ve looked out my window, I’ve never once seen a Gila woodpecker in my hammock, just kickin’ back, holding its mouth open, waiting for a bug to drop into its beak. Never!