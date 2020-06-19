Why pray when God knows what we need?

Often in the aftermath of tragedy, we hear or read statements from politicians all over the spectrum who will say or tweet, “Thoughts and prayers.” Whether it is a school shooting or another police killing of an unarmed black person, this has become so common a response that it seems cliché. We may note that after all of the “thoughts and prayers,” not much changes, which also has many wondering if prayer is helpful or useful at all.
So what is prayer meant to do? Many understand that God knows what we need before we even ask (Jesus said so, according to Matthew 6:8). If God already knows what people need, why do we then pray for them? Do we imagine that God stopped paying attention and that our prayers awaken God to action? Is prayer about the squeaky wheel getting the grease?
What about when God does not come through with what we prayed for or about?
We asked for healing and the person is still gravely ill. We asked for the marriage to thrive and the couple divorces. We asked for the lynchings to stop and then the next day we hear of another one. Did we not pray enough? Did we pray with the wrong words? I do not believe that is the case.
There is often great misunderstanding about why we are called and invited to pray for others (traditionally called intercessory prayer).
Here is an understanding of such prayer from Ruth Haley Barton that I find helpful, “Intercessory prayer is not primarily thinking that I know what someone else needs and trying to wrestle it from God. Rather, it is being present to God on another’s behalf, listening for the prayer of the Holy Spirit that is already being prayed for that person … and being willing to join God in that prayer,” (p. 146 “Strengthening the Soul of Your Leadership”).
When we pray with this understanding, then we are not praying first and foremost to change others or a situation. Instead, we are seeking to hear God’s desire for that person or situation.
When I pray, I often first ask God to reveal to me what is needed for the situation. And I ask how God may be calling me to be a gift to those for whom I am praying, how God may want me to be part of God’s answer to the prayer. I am not petitioning a reluctant God to take care of something apart from me; rather I am seeking to participate in God’s healing, justice and love that God is already offering. Such prayer leads to action!
God invites us to get in on God’s work, to be part of God’s healing, love, and justice. Praying for others is one way we get started.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!