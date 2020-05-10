Worry free living

In John 14:27, Jesus declared, “Peace I leave with you; My (perfect) peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. (Let My perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge).”

Jesus told his disciples not to worry. What happened? They worried and became fearful. We often do the same. Many allow worry and fear to dominate thoughts and emotions when circumstances seem contrary to God’s promises.

Worry causes stress and fear. Your body can process small amounts of stress; however, excessive stress can create emotional, mental and physical problems. Proverbs 14:30 NLT says, “A peaceful heart leads to a healthy body.”

Conversely, a heart filled with worry and fear creates health issues.

Prolonged stress depletes your immune system. Stress hinders your ability to emotionally process the demands of life and weakens your body. Stress also creates unhealthy fear and phobias. Unresolved stress and fear hinder you from living in God’s peace.