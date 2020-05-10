Worry free living

In John 14:27, Jesus declared, “Peace I leave with you; My (perfect) peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. (Let My perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge).”
Jesus told his disciples not to worry. What happened? They worried and became fearful. We often do the same. Many allow worry and fear to dominate thoughts and emotions when circumstances seem contrary to God’s promises.
Worry causes stress and fear. Your body can process small amounts of stress; however, excessive stress can create emotional, mental and physical problems. Proverbs 14:30 NLT says, “A peaceful heart leads to a healthy body.”
Conversely, a heart filled with worry and fear creates health issues.
Prolonged stress depletes your immune system. Stress hinders your ability to emotionally process the demands of life and weakens your body. Stress also creates unhealthy fear and phobias. Unresolved stress and fear hinder you from living in God’s peace.
In her book “Who Switched Off My Brain?,” Dr. Caroline Leaf, cognitive neuroscience researcher, states 87% of illnesses plaguing people are a result of negative thinking. Her research indicates, “toxic emotions cause migraines, hypertension, strokes, cancer, skin problems, diabetes, infections, and allergies.” She concludes our thoughts affect us physically and emotionally. Her studies indicate fear triggers 1,400 known physical and chemical responses and activates 30 different hormones and neurotransmitters.
Proverbs 12:25 NKJV describes the effects of unresolved anxiety or worry, “Anxiety in the heart of man causes depression, but a good word makes it glad.” Merriam-Webster dictionary defines anxiety as a “painful or apprehensive uneasiness of mind usually over an impending or anticipated ill.” No wonder Proverbs indicates anxiety can cause depression.
Not all depression is caused by worry and fear. Some forms are a result of physiological and brain chemical disorders. However, many struggle with forms of depression due to spiritual root issues of anxiety and fear.
You have a choice: trust God or live in worry. Persistent anxiety breeds fear. Author John Mason aptly stated, “Fear and worry are interest paid in advance on something you may never own.” Good advice: most of what we worry about will never happen.
Living in relationship with God and trusting his promises frees us from worry and fear. Isaiah in 26:3 CEB wrote, “Those with sound thoughts you will keep in peace, in peace because they trust in you.”
Concentrating upon God’s truths creates peace in your life. An abiding relationship with Jesus grows confidence God will keep his promises.
