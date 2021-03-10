Five invasive ornamental plants to avoid in your Southern Arizona yard

Vinca (Vinca major): This plant is very invasive in riparian areas, where it suffocates native plants and spreads along washes. The Sky Island Alliance holds regular field trips to local canyons to remove this pest. It can take several days to remove just one patch. The Chiricahua mountains are one area in which this plant has damaged our environment.

Salt cedar or tamarisk (Tamarix spp.): You may still find this tree in some nurseries. Please don’t plant it. It is a scourge in the entire Southwest. It was brought in to reduce erosion, but as with many other plants, the cure has proven to be worse than the disease. Tamarisk chokes out native plants, eventually replacing them, particularly in riparian areas. It is also a high water user.

Tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima): Like the African sumac, the tree of heaven will spread all over your yard. It is also invasive in the wild, particularly at higher elevations and in disturbed areas. It was introduced from China in the late 1700s as a shade tree. It is extremely fast-growing, produces lots of seeds, and sprouts from roots and stumps. It is extremely aggressive and is allelopathic, which means it produces toxins to prevent other plants from growing near it. It can form cloned thickets. If you have it in your yard, consider removing it (you will need to dig out all of its roots and likely use herbicide) and replacing it with a native tree, or at least a noninvasive.

