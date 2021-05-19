2 ways with tri-tip roasts: Fast on the grill, or low and slow for shredding

Tri-tip roasts were on sale at my favorite meat market last week on a buy-one-get-one special, and who could say no to that?

The thing is, I confess that I’ve never cooked a tri-tip. They weren’t even offered at markets in Detroit or Chicago when I lived in those two cities, so what I knew about them was that they were a popular grilling cut on the West Coast. I had a mental note that there was a trick about tri-tips, but I couldn’t remember precisely what it was.

I checked in with my friend Bev, herself a retired food writer. I asked her if she’d ever grilled a tri-tip, expecting her to weigh in with the expertise that I lacked. Instead, she said no — that she always put them in the slow cooker.

Well, now. Here was my chance to learn which way I preferred.

Tri-tips are a cut from the sirloin sub-primal, and until recently, butchers tossed them on the pile of scraps they used for ground beef. But these days, they’re common enough, and their position at the bottom of the sirloin means that they contain muscle that hasn’t been used very hard — the traditional hallmark of a tender steak.