A French twist on carnitas makes a versatile Southwestern spread

My plan was to make carnitas, the shredded pork that’s so versatile as a filling, because I like to have some tucked away in the fridge or freezer for quick dinners. But along the way, I got diverted to something else.

As I was shredding the pork in my stand mixer, I realized that it looked an awful lot like the pork rillettes that I love. The French classic is just the ticket for a small snack to accompany drinks before dinner – they’re satisfyingly rich so you don’t need much, but they’ll keep body and soul together while you wait for dinner to be done.

(I’m such a lazy cook that shredding meat with two forks is just too much work, so I almost always use my stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, to do the job for me. It works for everything from beef to chicken to pork. Use the slowest speed so you don’t turn the meat into paste.)

And that’s how my carnitas turned into Southwestern rillettes.

Once the meat was nicely shredded and cooled, I moistened it with a little of the cooking liquid and packed it into two pint-sized canning jars. I set the lids on them loosely and refrigerated them along with the cooking liquid.